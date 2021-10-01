Significant delays remain after crash between car and truck in Wellington

One person received moderate injuries in the crash. (File photo).

Significant delays remain after a crash between a truck and a car on State Highway 2 in Wellington, between Ngauranga and Petone.

A person was trapped in a car for about an hour before being freed by emergency services, following the crash just before 11.30am on Friday.

One northbound lane was blocked but is now clear.

At 1.30pm, NZTA said there are significant delays betwen Ngauranga to Petone, with congestion backed up to the Newlands offramp.

A Wellington Free Ambulance spokeswoman said one patient with moderate injuries was taken by ambulance to Hutt Hospital.