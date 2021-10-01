Newspaper helps to reveal history of sergeant's house in Invercargill

New Zealand Heritage Properties archaeologists Julia Lewis Trainor, left, and Victoria Ross have been excavating on the Invercargill Central CBD block redevelopment, the site used to be a police sergeant's cottage in the late 1800s.

Archaeologists are excavating at a section that used to be the foundation of a police sergeant’s house built in 1886 in Invercargill.

The location is on Esk St, next to the old The Southland Times building, where the paper’s driveway to the car-park used to be.

New Zealand Heritage Properties principal archaeologist Victoria Ross said it did not expect to find the foundations of the sergeant’s house leftover and made the discovery last year in August.

“It was underneath the asphalt for the driveway for the car park. And they just left the building foundations under there and just put the asphalt over top. So, knocked down the building that was there, but left all the foundations,” she said.

READ MORE:

* Archaeologists have a field day on Invercargill block site

* Bottle of olives from 1800s found at Invercargill CBD demolition site

* Invercargill CBD demolition uncovers 13 wells with artefacts



According to Ross, they have found bits of the original brick, cement and timber floors leftover.

“The original building had a timber floor that had been laid straight onto the earth and so it kept on rotting because the water was just coming up ... which is very much the case because the flooring here is so uneven, it’s been damaged so much.

“We think that when the sergeant was re-doing the house, they’ve put the cement floor down to try and combat that issue, but it hasn’t worked,” she said.

Robyn Edie/Stuff New Zealand Heritage Properties principal archaeologist Victoria Ross says old Southland Times stories have helped them determine the history of the location. Pictured three vertical maps of the area, from left,1886, 1911 and before demolition around 2019.

NZHP had looked into past papers to find out more about the history of the location and in fact old Southland Times stories helped out a lot, Ross said.

“Generally for down here it was the Southland Times actually that we used all the information from because they generally had good stories that covered the different areas of town,” she said.

While NZHP could not find out when the sergeant’s timber cottage was demolished, it did find out that the timber cottage was converted to offices and men’s quarters, Ross said.

She confirmed that with the help of past newspapers, NZHP was able to discover apparently that the lower level men had continued to live in squalor, often to the detriment of their health.

Robyn Edie/Stuff While lifting the leftover foundations of the house, NZHP archaeologists found a glass bottle that could be pre-1900s. (It is in the alley way alongside the Kelvin Hotel and beside what was The Southland Times building, on Esk St). Pictured, Julia Lewis Trainor, left, and Victoria Ross.

New Zealand Heritage Properties associate archaeologist Julia Lewis Trainor had actually been carrying a plastic cow trinket she had found at the old newspaper building’s basement.

“There was a basement under the Southland Times building, that was put in we think around the ‘80s based on the fact that there was an old can of Mellow Yello ... in the sand fill and the cow came out of that deposit and because it wasn’t pre-1900s, we didn’t really need to worry about it.

“But, I kind of thought it was cute, so I hung on to it and just put it in my pocket as a way like hanging onto it and not losing it,” Trainor said.