No place like home for little boy defying the odds

Harrison Dunne is finally feeling the outdoor freedoms of life in New Zealand.

When one-year-old Harrison Dunne grabs a toy, claps his hands, or pushes his feet against the floor, his parents’ hearts jump for joy.

These were milestones Elizabeth and James Dunne were warned not to expect when the baby they longed for was born in Ireland with no muscle strength and barely breathing.

He has myotubular myopathy, a rare genetic disorder that stops the nerves from telling the muscles to move.

All they wanted to do was bring him back to Elizabeth’s home city of Palmerston North to make the most of what they were told would be a short life.

READ MORE:

* Team effort brings baby Harrison close to home

* Covid-19 NZ: National and ACT say Kiwis should be able to travel freely by Christmas

* Sick baby's return to New Zealand still to take flight



After a mammoth fundraising effort by friends, family and strangers, nearly $120,000 went into organising a medical team to fly with him to New Zealand.

The Dunnes got to Auckland in April, and to Palmerston North Hospital in July.

Then, on “lucky Friday, August 13” Harrison was discharged home, to the house the Dunnes had bought several years ago, rented out, and had just started moving in to.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Harrison Dunne is finding some strength in his legs now he is home in Palmerston North.

And there they were, three of them, stuck in their bubble for lockdown, in the house they share with Frank the cat, and Kevin the puppy.

All too familiar with Covid-19 rules and restrictions around hospital visiting, even in Palmerston North where the viral illness RSV was raging, James said the stay-at-home order was a blessing in disguise.

They quickly closed down the family business Aqaba restaurant, and settled in to unpack their belongings and learn how to be a family of three in a house and garden.

It was tough having to carry out all of Harrison’s care on their own, as they had decided to head home before a team of caregivers was in place.

He needs someone to be with him all through the night and day, as he has no voice to cry out if anything goes wrong.

He is fed expressed breastmilk through a tube into his tummy because he cannot swallow, he needs a ventilator to support his breathing at night, has to have his chest massaged to help clear his lungs, and often has the saliva suctioned out of his mouth to avoid the risk of choking.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff It has been a dream come true for Elizabeth and James Dunne to see their son Harrison defying the life-threatening odds.

And although sleep-deprived, his parents have watched him flourish.

He has learned to make his Jolly Jumper bounce. He has started smiling and almost laughing.

“What we were told to expect is very different to what we are seeing and what he is achieving,” Elizabeth said.

“If we give him an opportunity to do something, he will rise to it.”

And as alert level restrictions ease, life is getting better, with a roster of caregivers coming in, and an overnight nurse starting in a few days to allow both parents to get a good night’s sleep.

“It’s good to have an extra pair of hands, and an extra pair of eyes.”

Having another person in the house makes it easier to make a trip to the bathroom, and James is more relaxed about the time he spends back at the restaurant knowing his wife does not have to cope with everything on her own.