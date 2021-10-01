Bottle shops linked to booze boss Harjit Singh must stay closed ahead of appeal

Harjit Singh, a former director of Nekita Enterprises, led the company when it paid some staff less than minimum wage. (File photo)

The High Court has refused to let bottle shops linked to Canterbury liquor baron Harjit Singh keep trading while the company behind them appeals against a decision to strip it of its licences.

The case will now head for a half-day appeal hearing in the High Court, and the shops will stay closed in the meantime.

The off-licences relate to five Christchurch stores: Canterbury Liquor Lyttelton, Ferrymead Wine and Spirits, Canterbury Liquor Pages Road, Wainoni Liquor Store, and Woodham Road Liquor Store.

A rapid hearing to consider Nekita Enterprise’s application to halt the closures while its appeal is considered was heard in the High Court at Christchurch on Tuesday, with Justice Jan-Marie Doogue issuing her written judgment on Friday.

In it, she accepted the submissions by prosecutor Karyn South that granting the stay would just let “problem premises” keep operating.

She rejected arguments by Kerry Cook, defence counsel for Nekita and Shereen Singh, the firm’s majority shareholder, that the company would face extreme hardship and the grounds for appeal were strong.

“The issues of Nekita’s and Mrs Singh’s suitability and the ongoing operational concerns are real, and the applicants have failed to convince me that they no longer exist,” Justice Doogue said.

“These factors support the refusal to grant a stay.”

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Canterbury Liquor, in Christchurch’s Pages Rd, was among those shut down and is at the centre of the appeal.

Previously, the Alcohol Regulatory Licencing Authority (ARLA) heard an application to cancel the licences, brought by the city council and the police who argued that Nekita was unsuitable to hold off-licences for liquor stores, and Shereen Singh was an undesirable person to be running such a company.

This came after her husband Harjit Singh and Nekita were fined a combined $125,000 by the Employment Relations Authority for paying bottle store staff less than the minimum wage and failing to keep vital employment records.

Justice Doogue found there was continuing evidence that the company was still not complying with minimum employment standards, with rosters as recently as December 2020 showing stores were often operated by a single staff member for shifts of up to 11 hours.

The rosters showed no provision for staff to be relieved while they took their statutory breaks.

She said Shereen Singh’s argument that “there is a significant amount of accrued employment obligations owed to employees which are unlikely to be paid if this application is not successful” was telling.

CHRIS SKELTON Ex-employees of Nekita Enterprises protest after losing their jobs when five Canterbury liquor stores were stripped of their licences. (Video first published September 2021).

“‘Accrued employment obligations’ clearly refers to accrued holiday pay and redundancy. Against the factual background of recent profligate wealth, Mrs Singh was effectively threatening that accrued employee obligations owed to employees are ‘unlikely to be paid’ if the stay is not granted.”

Shereen Singh failed to mention that, in the 12 months immediately prior to the authority’s determination, Nekita had sold 10 of its premises for $5.1 million.

“I do not accept that Nekita is ‘simply not in a position to continue to pay staff’ between the date of cancellation and when an urgent appeal can be heard,” said the judge.

“There is a wholly inadequate foundation of financial hardship on the part of Nekita to justify the exercise of discretion for a stay. No independent evidence has been provided.”

Granting a stay would enable extended ongoing trading of a problem premises, the judge said.

“Continued operation, especially over the busiest time of year in the lead up to Christmas with its greater risk of alcohol-related harm, in the face of significant ongoing operational concerns, is contrary to what was expressly intended by parliament and the (licensing) authority.”