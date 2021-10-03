Trio set out to break Atlantic rowing record and raise money for cancer research

Invercargill-born Abby Johnston (right) and two other women, Kathryn Cordiner (left) and Charlotte Irving, hope to set a world-record time rowing across the Atlantic, while raising funds for cancer research.

You’d be hard-pressed to find a chapter on shark-spotting in your average rowing manual, but that’s just what you have to do when your crewmate is scraping barnacles off Dolly Parton’s hull in the middle of the Atlantic.

Such tasks will need to be carried out every five days when Invercargill-born Abby Johnston and two other women, Kathryn Cordiner and Charlotte Irving, set out from the Canary Islands for Antigua. Their 7-metre ocean-going rowing boat, named for the American country singer, has to be clear of critters and debris as they make a tilt at the crossing record for a female trio.

Hoping to cover the 4828-kilometre journey in under 49 days, the UK-based team dubbed ‘ExtraOARdinary’ will shove off with 30 other crews in December as part of the Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge.

“Stupidity” is Johnston’s reply, when the rowing coach is asked what was driving the adventure.

“I guess you always think ‘what’s the most extreme thing you can do in your sport?’”

Compassion is also motivating the trio – Cordiner was diagnosed with cervical cancer in 2019. Last year she was told it was terminal. They have partnered with three cancer charities, for whom they hope to raise £100,000 (NZ$194,886).

Exhaustion will be one of the biggest challenges facing the crew of the Dolly Parton, who will rotate through a schedule that will have a pair rowing and one resting at any given time. They will work to a two hours rowing, one-hour break shift pattern.

They will face hot weather, monotonous food and scenery, and big swells.

Cancer Research UK/Supplied Abby Johnston says she and her comrades will need to over the 4828 kilometres between the Canary Islands and Antigua in under 49 days to break the record.

“It will get up to 40 degrees [Celsius], and we could come across some big storms – waves of 30 foot (9m).

“We might not see any other people the entire time we’re out there.”

Sharks aside, other ocean life also posed a threat. In incidents called “marlin strike”, collisions between boats and marlins happened on several occasions during the last Talisker challenge. Johnston said marlins chase smaller fish which follow the craft. Swimming at speeds over 100kmh, a marlin’s spear-like bill can pierce the side of a kayak.

All three women are bona fide adventurers in their own right, with a mix of experience and skills that will stand them in good stead from the journey. Irving walked the 4184km Pacific Crest Trail through Mexico, the US and Canada, while Johnston and Cordiner have sailed together on the Clipper Round the World Race. Irving and Johnston are also old rowing mates, representing Great Britain at age-group level.

The crew’s preparations for the event were not untouched by Covid-19. Each of the women had to modify their training routine to suit their flats during the UK’s lockdowns.

“It was a bit of a relief when the gyms reopened.”

Covid could also have an impact on the end of their journey. Johnston said she’d love to have her Nelson-based parents in Antigua to welcome her ashore, but travel restrictions make that uncertain.

With the trio having done all they can to prepare, they will be riding a mix of their own fortitude and luck as they cross the Atlantic.

“I just hope we get a following wind,” Johnston said.