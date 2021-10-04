Delay in discovering student's body 'deeply regrettable', coroner says

MPs have debated the findings of an inquiry into student accommodation prompted by the death of a student in 2019. Here’s how they changed the law.

A coroner has been unable to determine whether the death of a student whose body lay unnoticed for up to a month could have been prevented by earlier intervention or welfare checks.

Mason Drake Pendrous, 19, was found dead in his room at Sonoda Village at the University of Canterbury (UC) on September 23, 2019.

His death sparked a major overhaul at UC and an independent investigation by former High Court judge Kit Toogood QC, who found that the company that runs Sonoda, Campus Living Villages (CLV), did not chase up concerns about Pendrous’ academic engagement and left no staff on site after an organisational restructure.

In October 2019, Education Minister Chris Hipkins introduced the Education Pastoral Care Amendment Bill, in response to Pendrous’ death.

READ MORE:

* The death of Mason Pendrous one year on

* Student hospitalised after Vic Uni hall staff could not be reached for 10 hours

* 'Confidential' report reveals failure by accommodation provider to check on Mason Pendrous

* New code and fines for university halls following death Government announces



Coroner Sue Johnson earlier ruled the cause of Pendrous’ death could not be determined due to decomposition, and that he had been dead for between two weeks and a month when he was found.

In her final report, released on Monday, the coroner said it had not been possible to determine if Pendrous’ death could have been prevented.

“As it is not known whether Mason died suddenly or was possibly ill over a period of time, there is no way of knowing whether his death may have been prevented had he been checked on more frequently,” she said.

“One of the most distressing consequences of the delay in discovery is that, due to the condition of his body, the cause of Mason’s death was unable to be determined. As such, there will always be a degree of uncertainty as to the circumstances of his death. A number of different causes may have resulted in Mason’s death, each with their own potential contributory factors attached.”

Supplied Mason Pendrous with his stepfather, Anthony Holland.

Pendrous’ last contact with both his father, Stephen Pendrous, and step-father Anthony Holland, was on July 19. About 11pm he had a brief call with Holland on Facebook messenger. Holland said he sounded drunk and was not making much sense, but nothing about the conversation gave him cause for concern.

About an hour later, Mason Pendrous called his father. Stephen Pendrous recalled asking his son about the lack of contact and if it was because he was not doing well in his studies. Pendrous replied that he could be doing better academically, but that he was “doing OK”. He promised to keep in contact and reassured him he was eating three or four meals daily.

The following day Holland contacted Pendrous to discuss his car insurance which had been cancelled due to non-payment. Pendrous did not reply and did not respond to any further messages or calls from either Holland or Stephen Pendrous. Pendrous’ phone is believed to have been switched off from July 23.

The 19-year-old was last seen on August 12 on CCTV entering the Hinoki building. Access card records show he entered his second-floor flat several minutes later. There is no evidence he left his flat again.

His last known contact with anyone was a school friend in Wellington while they played an online game on August 24. The friend said he and Pendrous were in a call over Discord, an online communication platform designed for gamers, while playing from around 3.25pm to 9.55pm.

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff Sonoda Village at the University of Canterbury, where student Mason Pendrous’ body was discovered in September 2019. The accommodation is operated by Campus Living Villages (CLV).

Pendrous did not say or do anything which struck his friend as unusual, and appeared to be joking about the game as he usually would.

On September 23, a student who lived at Sonoda and had attendedScots College with Pendrous became aware that Holland was worried that none of Pendrous’ friends had seen or heard from him in some time.

That evening, the student gained access to level 2 of the Hinoki Building and knocked on Pendrous’ door. After receiving no response, he climbed out of a nearby window onto the roof, and looked through a window.

He noticed a light on inside and could see some clothes and a laptop charger through a small gap in the drawn curtains.

Supplied Mason Pendrous was dead up to four weeks before he was found.

About 10.30pm, the duty manager of Sonoda was alerted and went to check on Pendrous. He used a master key to gain entry to the room, where he saw Pendrous partially lying on the bed. Despite the dim lighting in the room, it was clear to him that Pendrous had been dead for some time.

Pendrous was wearing only a blue dressing gown when found. On a stool by the bed was his laptop computer, partly closed with the screen facing away from him.

The windows to the flat were secured and the curtains closed. Police noted that the room was very untidy, with various unwashed dishes and mould-infested cups. On the desk and shelves in the room there were numerous empty food packets such as potato chips, instant noodles, and crackers, along with empty bottles of cider and tonic water.

Coroner Johnson said while much of the information she received focused on the reasons why Pendrous’ body remained undetected for so long, the issue was not one for her to consider.

“While the delay in discovering Mason’s body is a deeply regrettable aspect of this case, I have reminded myself that the purpose of my inquiry is to establish as far as is possible the cause and circumstances of Mason’s death and that the events which followed his death are outside my jurisdiction.”

Stacy Squires/Stuff CLV group managing director John Schroder addressed reporters in September 2019, following Pendrous’ death.

“However, there is nothing to indicate that these factors or any other actions or omissions by CLV or UC clearly contributed to Mason’s death, nor evidence to support a finding that his death could have been prevented by increased monitoring or other interventions by them.”

In her view the “weight of evidence” leaned towards Pendrous’ death arising from unascertained natural causes, which may have been either a sudden medical event or a more slowly-developing illness.

She considered it worth noting that, particularly in the months leading up to his death, Pendrous was spending an “excessive” amount of time playing computer games.

“From the beginning of July 2019, his online activity seems to have taken up Mason’s time to the exclusion of almost every other aspect of his life, including his studies and any face-to-face socialising with his peers.

“It is troubling that there is no evidence of Mason leaving the Hinoki Building after August 12, 2019, some two weeks before the earliest possible date of his death.”

Johnson said there was no direct evidence to indicate this played any part in Pendrous’ death, but said there were several deaths of young men overseas after extended periods of gaming without adequate breaks. The most common cause of death was cardiac arrest or stroke considered to have been triggered by exhaustion. Neither could be ruled out as a cause of death for Pendrous.

There was no evidence to support a finding that Pendrous’ death resulted from actions intended to end his own life, the coroner found.

“Unfortunately, based on the available evidence the cause and circumstances of Mason’s death are largely unknown and unable to be determined. I acknowledge how distressing this must be for those who were close to Mason.”

Coroner Johnson said she was unable to make any recommendations to prevent further such deaths from occurring in the future.

“However, I hope it is of some comfort to Mason’s family and friends that as a result of the widespread public concern at his death and particularly the delay in his discovery, a number of long-term changes have been implemented to improve the pastoral care of all tertiary students in New Zealand.

She offered her “sincere condolences” to Pendrous’ family and friends.

“While sadly the full circumstances of Mason’s death will never be known, I hope they will take some comfort from the legislative changes that have resulted from the shock and concern over his death.

“I am hopeful that these changes will make a positive difference to the experience of all tertiary students in New Zealand. Mason, who was so excited to begin his life at university, would no doubt have been proud of his lasting legacy.”

Holland told Stuff that, two years after his stepson’s death, he was “struggling day by day”.

“We are doing the best we can. I do talk about him daily and I have my sad moments. We've got pictures of him on the wall and we talk about him like he's not really gone, but he is.

“It ticks on by and there’s not a lot I can do about it.”

Holland said he remained disappointed in CLV for not checking up on Pendrous.