Driver flees after dodging police road spikes and hitting road signs

A motorist abandoned their car in a paddock and fled after they failed to stop for police, swerved past spikes laid by officers and barrelled into a traffic light and a road sign.

Police spotted a vehicle of interest driving through the Christchurch suburb of Avondale at 10.45pm on Sunday and signalled the driver to stop.

After their instructions were ignored, officers deployed spikes on QEII Drive.

The driver swerved past them before striking a traffic light, pedestrian barrier and a give-way sign before carrying on, a police spokeswoman said.

The car was later abandoned in a paddock in St Albans and the driver fled.

They are yet to be found, and police inquiries are ongoing.

In December, Stuff revealed the police policy had changed to recommend that pursuits were not initiated for drivers who are speeding, acting suspiciously or fleeing for no apparent reason.

Some frontline police were later critical of the decision. The number of chases and crashes have more than halved since the change.

Between 2009 and 2018, 67 people died during police pursuits.