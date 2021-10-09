Artist 'broken' after judge rules copyright of her work must be shared in divorce

Artist Sirpa Alalääkkölä talks about her shock when a court ruled her husband could share copyright of her artworks

An artist whose paintings are entwined in a marriage breakup feels her “whole core” and identity have been taken after her ex-husband won the right to jointly own the copyright of her work.

Sirpa Elise Alalääkkölä says “other artists should be worried” about their personal brand and the ramifications of a precedent-setting case that ruled the copyright of the art created during her 20-year marriage is relationship property.

Artists fear what this means for their intellectual property while in a relationship, and an academic warns the decision has significant implications that undermine a person’s moral right for personal expression.

Alalääkkölä says she has finally found strength to speak out following four years of legal battles that left her “broken” and afraid to defend herself.

She separated from her husband, Paul Anthony Palmer, in 2017. After she thought her “life’s work” had been burgled from her Ngakuta Bay studio near Picton in September that year, he admitted to Stuff that he took the paintings as leverage for their split.

The Marlborough Sounds family home and the paintings Alalääkkölä created during their marriage then became subject to a division of relationship property in the Family Court in Blenheim last year.

The judge ruled that as the Copyright Act vested copyright to the creator of the artworks, and Alalääkkölä’s skill existed before the relationship, the copyright could not be relationship property.

Palmer appealed against that decision – an “unchartered area” never before seen in New Zealand – and a High Court judge ruled last month the paintings and copyright were relationship property.

The decision means not only could Palmer now receive some of Alalääkkölä's actual paintings, but he could also stand to gain ownership of some of the underlying intellectual property rights.

Scott Hammond/Stuff Marlborough artist Sirpa Elise Alalaakkola’s paintings are entwined in a marriage breakup.

The division of that relationship property will now be decided in the Family Court, and Alalääkkölä has this week sought leave to appeal against the copyright decision.

Alalääkkölä told Stuff she had disengaged from the court process because she was emotionally “broken”, and did not feel her ex-husband was trying to negotiate a fair deal.

Only now has she realised the ramifications of not defending what her ex-husband was fighting for, she said.

“I always thought the copyright belonged to the creator and no-one could take that. Now it’s happened.

“When I heard the decision I just felt sick.”

The court battle left her with anxiety attacks so bad she once fainted while reading an affidavit at home, and she is now getting support from a counsellor.

Adele Redmond/Stuff Alalääkkölä says other artists should be worried about losing their personal brand after a court ruled her work could now be considered relationship property.

Alalääkkölä said she is “not as broken” as she was at the beginning of the court battle, and is finally prepared to stand up for herself.

“I just want this to end.

“How could someone take my soul? It’s my being, my whole core.”

Her large, colourful canvases were marketed and sold as originals. Palmer admitted in court that he wanted copyright to continue reproducing paintings to sell and derive a future income stream.

The appeal judgment noted that was a “sticking point” because Alalääkkölä would have no control over how many prints were made, and the cost at which they may be sold.

She believed it would undermine the future financial or intrinsic value of her artistic creations, and she would therefore lose control over her own work.

Stuff Paul Palmer believes the Sirpa copyright could potentially be worth “in the millions”. (Photo from September 2018)

Palmer told Stuff gaining copyright was “not a control tactic”.

He said he preferred a “clean break”, but after advice from intellectual property specialists he believed the copyright alone could potentially be worth “in the millions”.

“I’m not after the money, all I want is a fair outcome.”

He believed Alalääkkölä was a wonderful artist, and they worked as a team in the family business until “it just fell apart”.

“The copyright was something that was created while we were together.”

Palmer understood the copyright was for “every artwork, sketch, doodle since we’ve been together”, of which he believed there were more than 1000.

“Unfortunately yes, I could end up competing against her, technically speaking, by printing more, but I don’t want to do that.”

Stuff Alalääkkölä, pictured in December 2005, produces large colourful canvases, often of holiday scenes.

‘Where does it end?’

University of Canterbury law lecturer David Jefferson said competition over what is done with the art could affect Alalääkkölä’s reputation.

“[The decision] has some important implications for these types of relationships, with one an artist and another who is not.”

It was now important for artists, and others with trademarked or intellectual property, to have relationship property agreements in place, he said.

While the September High Court decision recognised the economic aspect of copyright, it undermined the moral right for artists’ expression.

Scott Hammond/Stuff Alalääkkölä feels her identity has been taken after her ex-husband won the right to jointly own the copyright of her work.

“Intellectual property, including copyright, are really considered to be quite personal because they depend on individual creativity,” Jefferson said.

“If I were her, I would be quite upset by this.”

Artist Murray Clode is now contemplating how art should be treated as an asset to look after it properly.

“Most [artists] wouldn’t have thought of this possible angle. I definitely didn’t.”

Having another party have copyright over the same paintings would be like trying to market the same thing, “which is awkward for any business”.

“I wouldn’t want to be in that position as an artist because if somebody else has a say in how that work is used, it gets tricky.”

Simone Anderson, director of Tauranga’s The Incubator Creative Hub, said she was mortified on hearing the court’s decision.

“Where do you draw the line when it comes to something that comes out of your brain?

“Two people are still individual people with their own thoughts and visions. To imply that they’re entitled to half of that is ludicrous.”

She said she felt for Alalääkkölä, knowing the intense process involved in creating art and then having that violated. It introduced “slightly unpalatable” topics to artists’ relationships.

“Imagine the precedent this could set for divorces in the future. Where does it end?”