Embattled judge says he has received support from 60 colleagues

A Family Court judge under fire over claims of bullying behaviour says 60 colleagues have contacted him to offer support.

Napier-based Peter Callinicos has been criticised by three senior judges for his in-court behaviour, described as bullying and excessive.

The views of Chief District Court Judge Heemi Taumaunu, Principal Family Court Judge Jackie Moran and Supreme Justice William Young were spelled out in letters they submitted to the Judicial Complaints Commission.

The letters made clear the rift that has developed between them and Judge Callinicos, much of which revolves around his handling of the Mrs P case, and more lately the “Moana” case.

The Moana case involved a 6-year-old Māori girl who Judge Callinicos ruled should remain in the care of her Pākehā foster parents, despite concerns from iwi leaders. Mrs P was a domestic abuse victim wrongly convicted of perjury in the district court in 2018, a case presided over by the same judge.

In an email to friends, seen by Stuff, Judge Callinicos said he knew nothing about the complaint to the commission, and had not been contacted “let alone invited for input”.

He said the judges’ “scathing letters” had led the commissioner to predetermine his guilt “without me knowing of the complaint and without me being heard in answer to the scathing criticisms of me”.

“Throughout this bitter saga I have now had 60 judges (of various benches) make direct contact to convey their support. I am also hearing that the actions of our supposed leaders (from the top and into District Court) has sent shivers of fear through at least the District Court,” the email said.

“Some new judges have told me they feel physically nauseous and fear as to what will happen if they are not seen to tow the line on certain agenda.”

Judge Callinicos said his lawyers wrote to Chief Justice Helen Winkelmann on June 3 requesting her assistance to intervene to stop the intrusions by judges Taumaunu and Moran into the live Moana case.

When Chief Justice Winkelmann did meet his lawyers she was joined by Supreme Court Justice William Young, Judge Callinicos said.

“What was significant was that neither Winkelmann nor Young made any disclosure to my lawyers of the now known fact that they had both been working with the [Judges Taumaunu and Moran] since late April to address my serious behaviours in the now infamous ‘Mrs P’ case,” he said.

Judge Peter Callinicos says his lawyers wrote to Chief Justice Helen Winkelmann, pictured, on June 3 requesting her assistance to intervene to stop the intrusions by two judges on a case he was hearing.

“Where to from here? Well, I predict the drive will now be on to get a JCC investigation of me in 'Moana’ case, get Ritchie to recommend a conduct panel, fill it with judges who will sing the party song and sack me.”

Prominent human rights lawyer Tony Ellis has made another complaint to the Commission regarding the actions of Justices Winkelmann and Young.

A senior judicial spokeswoman said because the matter concerned a complaint to the Judicial Conduct Commissioner, Justice Young and the Chief Justice were unable to comment.

Justice Minister David Parker, who received a copy of Ellis’ complaint, was also unable to comment.

The ‘Callinicos affair’ timeline:

2012 – Family Court Judge Timothy Druce grants an application by ‘Mr P’. The judge determined Mr P had entered into a mediated agreement while under mental pressure, exacerbated by his ex-wife ‘Mrs P’ having altered an ACC form.

2013 – Mrs P appealed the decision to the High Court. Judge Robert Dobson dismissed the appeal.

2015 – Family Court Judge Peter Callinicos orders Mrs P to pay $70,000, transfer of a property and some chattels.

2016 – The $70,000 was unpaid. Mr P applied for costs. Judge Callinicos awarded costs of about $280,000 against Mrs P.

2016 – Mrs P appeals the substantive decision. Justice Venning found Judge Callinicos' decision provided a number of reasons for the adverse finding of Ms P's credibility and numerous examples of why he found her “a wholly unreliable and untruthful witness”.

2016 – Mrs P also appeals the costs decision. This appeal was heard by Justice Simon France in the High Court. Justice France dismissed Mrs P's appeal for costs.

2018 – Mrs P found guilty of perjury by Judge Warren Cathcart in relation to altering the ACC form. She was sentenced her to 12 months’ home detention.

2019 – Mrs P appeals Judge Cathcart’s decision to the High Court. Justice Karen Clark upheld the conviction but reduced the sentence to nine months.

2020 – Mrs P appeals Justice Clark's decision to the Appeal Court. The Appeal Court overturns Mrs P’s conviction.

Mid – 2020 – Judge Callinicos complains to NZ Law Society about actions of two senior Oranga Tamariki lawyers. Complaints upheld in 2021.

March – 2021 – ‘Moana’ case begins before Judge Callinicos in Napier. Judge adjourns case part-heard after a few days when it became clear Oranga Tamariki had not provided vast amounts of information such as case notes, file notes, and communications relating to Moana.

April 2021 – Media articles about Mrs P’s case appear. Complaints about Judge Callinicos filed with Judicial Complaints Commission.

April 2021 – Interim Oranga Tamariki chief executive Sir Wira Gardiner meets Principal Family Court Judge Jackie Moran over the conduct of Judge Callinicos. Supreme Justice William Young begins advising Judge Moran and Chief District Court Judge Heemi Taumaunu in their dealings with Judge Callinicos. Judge Taumaunu writes to Judge Callinicos about concerns. .

June 2021 – Judicial Complaints Commission makes finding on Mrs P case. Does not refer to Attorney-General, instead refers it to the heads of the High Court and District Court, stating it was up to them what they wished to do.

July 2021 – Moana case recommences.

August 2021 – Stuff reports on Judge Callinicos’s rejection of approaches made by senior judges. Judicial Conduct Commissioner begins investigation into actions of Judges Taumaunu and Moran after reading article.

September 2021 – Judge Callinicos issues Moana finding.

October 2021 – Judicial Conduct Commissioner issues finding on complaints. Finds that senior judges had not acted inappropriately but refers matter to Chief Justice to ensure guidelines around judicial independence are well understood by all levels of judiciary.