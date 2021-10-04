From wool to insulation batts - another milestone reached for Southland Charity Hospital

Julie McGill Brown, Justin Frew , Chris Gutschlag and Southland Charity Hospital manager Helen Robinson with 254 bales of insulation batts made from wool donated by farmers and wool brokers for the hospital, currently being built in Invercargill.

Hundreds of bales of insulation batts for the Southland Charity Hospital, which were made from donated bales of sheep wool, have arrived in the south.

The batts arrived on Monday and are being stored until the time is right to install them in the hospital building in south Invercargill.

Sheep farmers and wool brokers donated more than 300 bales of wool to the wool fundraiser, with a Christchurch company scouring it and turning it into 254 bales of insulation batts.

Brooke Cameron, one of the farmers who organised the wool fundraiser for the hospital, said it was humbling so many people and businesses had supported the project.

READ MORE:

* Southland Charity Hospital - a milestone achieved and a goal within reach

* Anonymous $500,000 donation completes funding for Southland Charity Hospital construction

* $78k donation for Southland Charity Hospital



Southland Charity Hospital manager Helen Robinson said more wool was donated than was needed for the batts, so the extra was sold at auction for $80,000, with that money also going towards the charity hospital.

The entire wool project had not cost the charity hospital anything, she said.

“It's been a real community effort to make the wool, make the insulation and make it all happen free of charge for the hospital, which is obviously amazing.

“The more we manage to get free means we have got more money at the end, to actually pay for the treatment of people.”

The total cost of the hospital building project was 4.375 million – $3.345m of which was donated money, with the target met when an anonymous benefactor donated $500,000 in August.

The next target is to generate $1m for the hospital’s equipment.

The hospital is expected to open in the winter of 2022.