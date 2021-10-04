Teen shot multiple times in Invercargill, police appealing for help to find culprit

Officers wearing forensic suits at a house at Tweed St, Invercargill, on Monday morning.

A 19-year-old man is in a critical but stable condition after arriving at Southland Hospital with four gunshot wounds to his back on Saturday.

Detective Sergeant Mark McCloy said the man presented to the hospital at 4.40pm and underwent surgery.

Police are seeking help from the public as they continue to investigate the incident, which they believe could be gang related.

“We are working to speak further to the victim.”

As part of their enquiries they conducted a search warrant at a Tweed St house in Invercargill on Monday where the incident is believed to have occurred.

A number of items of interest were located and police remained at the scene on Monday afternoon.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff An armed police officer standing guard after police were seen directing traffic away from Tweed St, Invercargill, on Monday morning.

Armed police officers diverted traffic away from the Tweed St house as more police descended on the property on Monday morning.

Police were dressed in forensic overalls outside the property.

McCloy said: “We want to reassure the community we are hugely focussed on ensuring we locate those responsible and hold them to account.”

Since the incident on Saturday there had been an increased police presence in the area.

A neighbour said police were at the Tweed St property at the east of the city on a regular basis.

McCloy said: “If you saw anything unusual or suspicious in the area of the eastern end of Tweed Street on Saturday afternoon, around 4-5pm, please get in touch with police on 105 and quote file number 211003/3406.”

Information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800555111.