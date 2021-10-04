Newborn baby left with brain injury after 'lack of care' during ambulance ride

A newborn baby was diagnosed with a brain injury after suffering a lack of oxygen during an ambulance ride, an investigation has found.

On Monday, the deputy Health and Disability Commissioner (HDC) released details of a case which they said showed the need for better communication and coordination of care between midwifes and ambulance services.

The incident took place in 2019 when a woman gave birth to her son in an unplanned home birth.

The woman’s registered midwife was with her at the time and soon realised the baby was in respiratory distress.

The midwife called for an ambulance, explaining the situation and saying the baby needed to be taken to hospital.

A paramedic and emergency medicine technician showed up in an ambulance – but the vehicle didn’t have an appropriate neonatal-sized oxygen probe on board – nor did it have the appropriate set up for a baby.

As a result, the baby was transferred in a car seat.

The midwife was sat about one metre away from the baby in the ambulance, and unable to reach him to life his chin and increase airflow, the HDC investigation found.

Both ambulance staff sat in the front and did not provide any care to the baby throughout the journey.

In her report, Deputy Commissioner Rose Wall said the ambulance service had told her there was an agreement with the College of Midwives that if a midwife was onboard, they would be in charge of the baby’s care.

However, the Midwifery Council of New Zealand said it had no knowledge of such an agreement.

By the time they arrived at the hospital, the baby was hypothermic and grunting, Wall said.

The baby was subsequently diagnosed with a brain injury due to lack of oxygen.

Wall said she was satisfied no individual providers were solely responsible for the poor care of the newborn.

However, it showed wider systemic changes needed to be made to prevent similar incidents happening,

Wall said she had written to the Midwifery Council of New Zealand, the New Zealand College of Midwives, ACC, the Director- General of Health, the Paediatric Society of New Zealand, Ambulance NZ, and HQSC outlining her concerns.

In her letters, she had recommended the groups work together to address the issues and improve patients safety.

“I hope that these suggestions will go some way towards strengthening the cooperation and coordination between midwifery and ambulance services within New Zealand.”