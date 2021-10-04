We might as well be in lockdown - Cambridge business split from staff, customers

Alert levels should have been consistent across Hamilton and Cambridge due to close working relationship, according to chamber of commerce chief executive.

Cambridge businesses cut off from staff and loyal customers say they’d be better off joining Hamilton in alert level 3 for the five-day snap lockdown.

There was a high level of confusion and anxiety among Cambridge businesses as they started the week in alert level 2 while their nearest trading partner Hamilton was shoved into level 3.

The targeted shift in levels was ordered after two cases of Covid-19, one in Hamilton and the other in Raglan, were confirmed on Sunday.

There was no physical monitoring of the border by police or other agencies but traffic on the Waikato Expressway just north of Cambridge was very light on Monday morning.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Black Dog Furniture owners Sandy and Andy Macdonald with their chief executive Bean. The Cambridge business is missing one critical staff member stuck in alert level 3 in Hamilton.

Nearby, Sandy and Andy Macdonald run Black Dog Furniture on Peake Rd in Bruntwood a few hundred metres from the makeshift border.

They were without one of their seven staff members, who was stuck in Hamilton.

“He’s a spray finisher for all of our furniture so not having him here is holding everything up.”

The couple said they understood people in level 2 could cross over into level 3 but it was forbidden for people to travel in the opposite direction.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Cambridge Chamber of Commerce chief executive officer Kelly Bouzaid said the vaccination rates in the Waipā need to lift to ensure everyone has a chance against Covid-19.

“Everyone is just like, what’s the story here?” Andy said.

They agreed it might have been better for everyone south of the border to be included in the alert level 3 to eliminate any possible spread of the virus and to ease restrictions on businesses.

“It’s a bit of an unknown until we get any locations of interest identified to find out where these people have been,” Sandy said.

“In alert level 3 we can’t have customers but we can click and collect. Everyone can come to work because we’d all be in level 3 and we’d probably be better off.”

Christel Yardley/Stuff Odell Home owner Fiona Massey said small businesses are paying a hefty price for the ongoing lockdowns.

Cambridge Chamber of Commerce chief executive Kelly Bouzaid said businesses were struggling, foot traffic was low and people were confused about the sudden changes.

“We have a lot of people that either live or work in Hamilton who come to Cambridge every day and that worries me from a transition perspective because we are not immune to what’s going on up the road.”

Bouzaid said vaccination levels in Waipā were poor, about 45 per cent of its 50,000 population.

“We are light and we should be nervous, we have got to get vaccinations higher.”

Christel Yardley/Stuff Daydream Espresso owner Daniel Grogan said customer numbers had dropped since Hamilton was put into alert level 3.

Ministry of Health data showed about three quarters of the Waikato DHB population have had at least one vaccination and nearly half, 45 per cent, were fully vaccinated.

In the Waikato District Council’s area which included Raglan, 72 per cent had one vaccination and 44 per cent were fully vaccinated.

For Raglan and surrounding areas, 65 per cent of its population had one vaccination, 38 per cent were fully vaccinated.

For Hamilton City, 78 per cent had one vaccination, 50 per cent were fully vaccinated.

When asked if she thought Cambridge should be in alert level 3 with Hamilton, Bouzaid said her answer wouldn’t be what businesses wanted to hear.

“It is a tricky one but Waipā is so connected to Hamilton that yes, I think we should have sat in the boundary with them.”

The Ministry of Health released an interactive map which allowed people to write their address to see which alert level they were in.

Fiona Massey owned a restaurant during the 2020 lockdown but moved out of hospitality to open a homewares shop called Odell Home on Victoria St in Cambridge.

“My first reaction to the changes was here we go again, it’s not contained, there is not a proper plan and at what point are we going to be able to manage it [the virus] and live with it?

“The only people who pay for it, is small businesses and that’s what really grinds my gears.”

Massey said many of her customers were Aucklanders and then Hamiltonians, who were now both missing from the market.

Daniel Grogen from Daydream Espresso at the other end of Victoria St said he had noticed customer numbers were lower than usual.

“Last week was really good we were starting to get some traction from the lockdown and this morning, we’ve just lost it all, it’s pretty quiet.

“All the chat today has been about Raglan and Hamilton, and how people can still drive into Hamilton and come back here, that’s really worrying people a lot.”