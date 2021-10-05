Erebus memorial to go ahead despite Ombudsman's investigation

Watch a video of the Te Paerangi Ataata – Sky Song design, which shows how the memorial design will appear in the natural landscape of Dove-Myer Robinson Park.

Construction of a national memorial to the victims of the Erebus disaster will not be delayed, despite the Ombudsman announcing an investigation into the project.

The proposed memorial to the 257 victims of the 1979 tragedy, was due to be completed by 2019, but has been beset by holdups.

In February, opponents of the memorial being built in Auckland’s Dove-Myer Robinson Park occupied the site, and subsequently complained to the Ombudsman, Peter Boshier, about the project, and the decision-making process.

On Monday, the Ombudsman’s office wrote to the chief executives of the Ministry for Culture and Heritage, and Auckland Council, advising them he was commencing an investigation.

Supplied An artist's impression of the National Erebus Memorial, looking north over Waitematā Harbour.

In a separate letter to the complainants, the Ombudsman stressed he could not revisit decisions made by the council and the Waitematā Local Board to grant approval for the project, nor could he force the ministry to cease construction while he investigates the issues.

The ministry’s deputy chief executive, Tamsin Evans, said she supports people’s right to involve the Ombudsman, but is confident there has been a robust process, with all necessary consents obtained.

While the ministry will work with the Ombudsman, Evans is adamant construction of the memorial will begin shortly.

The Ministry had planned to start construction on March 1, but when the site was occupied by protesters, it delayed work, pending further discussions.

Mike White/Stuff Protesters' tents in Dove-Myer Robinson Park, Parnell, Auckland, where opponents to the National Erebus Memorial have been camping for over 200 days.

Last week, however, it announced construction would finally begin on the $4.1 million project, with a completion date of July next year.

Despite widespread support for the memorial to be placed in the park, from family members of Erebus victims, and those involved with the recovery of bodies from the crash site in Antarctica, the process has faced continual attempts to derail it.

Opponents have criticised the approval process, claim the site is a former pā, and say a giant pōhutukawa could be endangered by construction.

A group of kaumātua also placed a rāhui on the site.

Mike White/Stuff Rāhui sign at Dove-Myer Robinson Park in Parnell as part of protests against National Erebus Memorial

Since early this year, the protest group has been headed by influential Maori leader Dame Naida Glavish, who has warned against the Crown violating the rāhui.

Glavish insists the giant pōhutukawa is threatened, and has pledged to lie in front of bulldozers to protect it.

“The question has been posed to the Ministry [for] Culture and Heritage. Do you really want another Bastion Point in the middle of a level three pandemic in Tāmaki Makaurau?”

Glavish has called on Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to intervene immediately, given Ardern has ministerial responsibility for monuments.

Mike White/Stuff Dame Naida Glavish beside the giant pōhutukawa in Dove-Myer Robinson Park in Parnell, where she is protesting against the National Erebus Memorial.

Protesters had spoken with contractor Naylor Love to explain the significance of the rāhui placed on the Parnell park.

However, the trust board of Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei, the hapū with mana whenua for central Auckland, strongly supports the memorial, and has questioned the rāhui’s legitimacy.

“Only the mana whenua iwi through its Manukura Taumata Kaumātua and hapū cultural experts supported by the leadership of the hapū, can establish such deeply meaningful cultural practices. This has not happened.”

The trust was confident the pōhutukawa would not be damaged, and any archaeological issues would be managed.

“We are disappointed that those who have stopped the memorial to date have not resolved their concerns with Government and that all our offers to mediate were not taken up.”

Dan Moloney, who lost his father, flight engineer Nick Moloney, on Erebus, said the past three years of delays had been frustrating.

“Particularly when someone like Dame Naida Glavish comes in from nowhere and she hasn’t been involved in the project, after we’ve gone through all the approvals, and she’s put a spanner in the works. It’s a really difficult situation.

“There has to be a place where those affected by this tragedy can reflect on the past and think about the present and contemplate the future.”

Supplied Artist’s impression of the National Erebus Memorial in Dove-Myer Robinson Park, Parnell.

Moloney accuses the protesters of spreading misinformation and confusing the public over the memorial, and insists the vast majority of Erebus family member support the memorial’s design and location.

He accepts people have a right to protest, but hopes differences can be resolved civilly when construction begins.

“We can all coexist in this quiet and peaceful area in the park.”