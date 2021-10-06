Weeks before murdering his daughter, man threw a police officer around 'like a rag doll'

Just six weeks before he murdered his own daughter Aaron George Izett assaulted a police officer.

The man who murdered his two-year-old daughter in a methamphetamine fuelled rage has also been convicted for throwing a police officer around “like a rag doll”.

Aaron Izett, 38, was convicted at Tauranga District Court this week for the assault that took place on February 5, 2019, just six weeks before he killed his daughter Nevaeh Ager.

The police summary of facts revealed Izett had been arrested on The Strand in Tauranga “after taking methamphetamine” and detained under the Mental Health Act.

He later tried to rip a helmet off a police officer while in a state of what a police doctor called “excited delirium”, and as a result the officer needed to be put on light duties for a year.

TOM LEE/STUFF The killing of Nevaeh Ager was devastating for residents of Little Waihi, some of whom tried to warn authorities.

“[Izett’s] behaviour during the night was very agitated and then in the early hours of the morning began to get worse,” the summary said.

“Due to the defendant’s agitated state he would not follow instructions and was not making any sense while he was talking.”

Supplied Nevaeh Ager was murdered by her father, Aaron Izett, at Little Waihī in 2019.

A police doctor was called and diagnosed Izett with “excited delirium.”

It’s a contentious condition that has been cited in criminal cases before, with claims it can endow sufferers with superhuman strength and “wild” behaviour.

The summary said concerns about Izett’s welfare prompted a decision to “extract him from the cells and take him to Tauranga Hospital”.

Izett “was ranting and his sentence structure was incoherent” while the complainant and others in protective gear took part in this process.

“During this extraction the defendant punched the complainant in the head two to three times and also grabbed her helmet, attempting to wrench it from her head,” the summary said.

“This involved him moving her head violently from side to side causing her to be thrown around like a rag doll.”

The summary said the officer suffered from a severe concussion, memory loss, headaches, sensitivity to light and optical nerve damage, which resulted in light duties for almost a year.

Izett was sentenced to six months, to be served concurrently to his life imprisonment with a minimum non-parole period of 17 years.