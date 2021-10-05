Multi-vehicle crash leaves one person seriously injured

Emergency services were called to the crash on Main South Rd near Harvard Ave in Hornby just before 12.30pm on Tuesday.

A person has been seriously injured and a major Christchurch road was partially blocked after a multi-vehicle crash on Tuesday.

Emergency services were called to the crash on Main South Rd near Harvard Ave in Hornby just before 12.30pm.

The road was initially down to one lane and motorists were advised to expect significant delays.

CHRIS SKELTON/STUFF Police at the scene of the serious crash in Hornby.

St John spokeswoman Amy Milne said an ambulance, a rapid responder and a manager were sent to the scene.

She said one person was seriously injured and had been taken to Christchurch Hospital.

The road has since reopened to both lanes and the police serious crash unit was investigating, a police spokeswoman said.