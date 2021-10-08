Covid-19: Businesses fear they're open to prosecution if staff test positive

There is a high level of uncertainty about how businesses can operate in a Covid-19 environment, Waikato Chamber of Commerce chief executive Don Good says.

Businesses fear they’ll be prosecuted for not looking after the wellbeing of their staff if their workers test positive for Covid-19.

It comes as the case to make vaccination mandatory gathers interest from those stuck inside and on the border of the Waikato’s alert level 3 lockdown.

There was a hint the country was moving in that direction after the Government announced plans to introduce vaccine certificates to attend events and festivals.

Waikato Chamber of Commerce chief executive Don Good said Delta’s move into the region made businesses unsure about the liability they faced under the Health and Safety In Work Act.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Cambridge shoppers became aware of a positive case in the community on Wednesday morning, making local businesses wonder about health and safety obligations.

“Does Covid-19 fall under that and will WorkSafe NZ prosecute New Zealand businesses for not having their workers vaccinated in order to keep them healthy and safe?”

Good, who lives in Cambridge, said it was an issue that needed to be debated and “resolved with some urgency”.

“We know the Government mandated border workers to be vaccinated using a public health order, but will that be extended to businesses or is it something we work with under the Health and Safety Act?”

WorkSafe said it provided resources for businesses to keep staff healthy and safe at work.

“If a business is complying with information on alert levels, there should be no concern for prosecutions.”

SUPPLIED Employment law specialist Andrea Twaddle says employers need to review their health and safety assessments to manage the risk of Covid-19.

Employment law specialist Andrea Twaddle, director of Hamilton firm DTI, said employers had a statutory responsibility to take steps to eliminate harm, or if that’s not possible to minimise harm to workers and others in the workplace.

“Covid-19 is clearly a significant risk.

“Technically, an employer could be prosecuted if an employee tests positive for Covid-19 in circumstances where the employer has not met that obligation.

Getty Images The Government’s current position is to not mandate vaccination, Hamilton East MP Jamie Strange said.

“We are strongly recommending that employers who have not already reconsidered their health and safety assessments in light of the increasing community transmission of Covid-19 to do so.”

Twaddle, also from Cambridge, said most businesses were less focused on prosecution risk but very concerned about minimising potential harm to their workers.

“The level of engagement by Waikato and Waipā businesses is indicative of a responsible approach being taken to managing health and safety risks around Covid-19, but there is a varying approach to mandating vaccination.”

Employers had to consider all other measures to control and minimise risk of infection because vaccination on its own was not a silver bullet to infection and transmission.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Hamilton-based National list MP David Bennett said mandatory vaccination for some businesses is likely.

An employer may require certain roles be performed by a vaccinated worker, but thorough health and safety assessments of each position must be done first, in consultation with employees.

Twaddle said an employer may ask workers if they were vaccinated but employees could decline to answer.

In that situation, employers must tell workers how they intended to manage the risk, based on the presumption they are not vaccinated.

Labour MP for Hamilton East Jamie Strange said the Government had no plans to mandate vaccination except for border or MIQ workers but “we are strongly encouraging people to get vaccinated”.

He said businesses cannot require any person to be vaccinated, however they can require that certain work must only be done by vaccinated workers where there is a high risk of contracting and transmitting Covid-19.

National MP in Hamilton David Bennett said mandatory vaccination was “inevitable”.

“Businesses will have to make the choice to require vaccination to be part of their employment conditions or not.

“We’ve seen that happen in international travel and we will certainly get to that point soon for certain businesses.”

Bennett said businesses were worried and looking for guidance and now that the country had moved to a suppression strategy talk of mandatory vaccinations would become more widespread.