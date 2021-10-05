Police allegedly assaulted while making enquiries into Invercargill shooting

Officers wearing forensic suits at a house at Tweed St, Invercargill, on Monday morning.

Police investigating the shooting of a teenager in Invercargill have arrested a man who allegedly assaulted them during the course of their enquiries.

A 19-year-old was shot four times in the back on Saturday afternoon and was in a stable condition at Southland Hospital on Tuesday.

As part of police investigations into the shooting, a house was searched in Earn St, Invercargill on Tuesday and while that was happening, a man allegedly assaulted police.

He was charged with assault and possessing ammunition, appeared in the Invercargill District Court and was remanded in custody to reappear on October 12.

A police spokeswoman said a number of people “of interest’’ were also identified and located.

“Enquiries into the specific circumstances of the [shooting] on Saturday are ongoing, and further charges are possible,” she said.

“As such, police are not in a position to comment further at this time.”

On Monday, police said they were seeking help from the public and they believed the incident could be gang related.

That same day they conducted a search warrant at a Tweed St, Invercargill home where the shooting was believed to have occurred.

Detective Sergeant Mark McCloy said items of interest were located at the property.

McCloy said police were hugely focused on locating those responsible and holding them to account.