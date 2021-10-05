Paddock blaze that destroyed fire truck worth $500k was accidental

The Ashburton fire truck was destroyed in a blaze in a paddock in Dromore in March.

A large paddock fire that destroyed an Ashburton fire truck understood to be worth about half a million dollars, was caused by a mechanical fault to a combine harvester.

But details on what happened to the truck was scant with Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) expected to release those later in a separate report.

Fenz launched an internal inquiry after the truck was completely destroyed in the blaze which was burning in a paddock off Stanley Rd in Dromore, just north of Ashburton, about 4.21pm on March 15.

The fire, which was “well ablaze” when about seven crews arrived, had burnt through about 150,000 square metres of stubble, Fenz southern communications shift manager Simon Lyford told Stuff at the time.

Supplied The charred remains of the burnt-out fire truck believed to be worth about $500k.

The Ashburton engine was completely destroyed in the blaze. It was understood to be one of three Iveco model engines that operate from the Ashburton station, worth about $500,000 each.

In a fire investigation report released to Stuff under the Official Information Act, specialist fire investigator Craig Chambers​ said the fire was believed to be accidental.

The blaze was caused by a mechanical malfunction to a nine-metre wide, four-metre high combine harvester that had been used to harvest wheat crop in the paddock prior to the blaze.

Supplied Specialist fire investigator Craig Chambers said the paddock fire was believed to be accidental and was caused by a mechanical malfunction to a combine harvester.

Chambers said after looking at a pulley mounted to a shaft in the combine harvester, he found damage to a bearing and its housing.

“The metal components that were there, were a dark blue colour that indicated a large amount of heat had been created.”

After analysing “burn indicators”, Chambers said it was confirmed they were a “direct result of hot molten metal from the harvester dropping onto available fuel to create ignition”.

The property where the fire happened is owned by Bradley Fields Ltd, which is directed by Brian and Rachel Leadley.

Brian declined to comment when approached by Stuff shortly after the incident.