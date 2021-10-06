One person dead, one seriously injured after crash on State Highway 1 in Kāpiti

Police are at the scene of a crash on SH 1 between Peka Peka and Te Horo which occurred about 7.50 pm.

One person has died following a serious crash in Kāpiti.

The two-car crash happened at about 7.50pm, near the intersection with Te Hapua Rd, between Peka Peka and Te Horo, which has closed State Highway 1.

Police confirmed that the sole occupant of one vehicle died at the scene.

The sole occupant of the second vehicle has been airlifted to Wellington Hospital with serious injuries.

Police said at 10pm that State Highway 1 remains closed between Waikanae and Te Horo and is expected to be closed for several more hours yet.

Police are asking motorists to avoid the area, or expect lengthy delays.

There are no diversions in place.

Stuff One person has dead and one person is seriously injured after crash on State Highway 1 in Kāpiti. Motorists have been told there are no detours available and there could be up to a five-hour delay.

One motorist stuck in the queue of traffic told Stuff, at 10pm, that he had been advised there could be a delay of up to five hours.

There were no detours available, he said.

Another motorist said the crash was close to Te Hapua Rd, and he was also advised that he may have to wait for four hours while the police investigated.

Many people turned around, but there was huge queue of trucks and lorries, he said.

At 12am Stuff was told that numerous vehicles have got stuck trying to drive along the beach to avoid the crash.

Do you know more? newstips@stuff.co.nz

A Wellington free ambulance spokeswoman said two ambulances were on the scene, and a helicopter attended as well.

Fire and Emergency shift manager Chris Dalton said three fire trucks attended the crash.

The Serious Crash Unit have been advised.

Police issued a statement appealing for information from the public as they begin to investigate the circumstances of the crash.

“In particular, anyone who saw a black 1998 Nissan Terrano vehicle travelling northbound prior to the crash is asked to contact Police by calling 105 and quoting event number P048176036.”

Drivers of vehicles in the area with dashcams are also asked to check for any footage of this vehicle.