A vehicle collision in Christchurch has left one person seriously injured on Sunday morning. (File photo)

A person has been seriously injured in a two-car collision in Christchurch.

The crash happened just after 6.30am on Sunday on the Prestons Rd flyover in Redwood.

One person had serious injuries, a police spokesperson said.

Police asked motorists to avoid the area while one lane remained blocked.

The road had since been cleared.