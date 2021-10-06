Stranded vehicles, and beach rescues after State Highway 1 on Kāpiti Coast closed overnight due to fatal crash

Several vehicles were towed along the beach on the Kāpiti Coast after getting stuck trying to avoid delays from a fatal crash

Cars were left at a standstill for several hours overnight after a fatal crash closed State Highway 1, on the Kāpiti Coast, resulting in motorists driving onto a beach to avoid the delays and needing to be rescued.

Byrin​ Malone, who lives in Peka Peka, described the situation as “carnage” as cars battled against high tide on the coast to get across the beach and avoid the traffic.

A two-car crash just before 7.50pm near the intersection Te Hapua Rd in Te Horo fully closed SH1 until after 1am.

In a statement at 10.20pm, police said there were no diversions in place and the highway was expected to remain closed between Waikanae and Te Horo for several more hours.

Supplied A fatal crash closed State Highway 1 on the Kāpiti Coast for several hours overnight, leaving motorists stranded.

NZTA issued a final update saying traffic had fully cleared by 3am.

One person died at the scene and another person was flown to Wellington Hospital in serious condition.

Shortly before 10pm Malone received a call from a friend who wanted to drive onto the beach, asking if he could give them a hand if they got stuck.

He noticed a “continuous line of cars” trying to get onto the beach.

“It was pretty full-on, cars getting stuck in Te Horo and Peka Peka. I just went down there, and I started pulling one person out, and then it was just onto the next, and so on.

“You got one car through, two cars through, then you just had another four come,” he said.

Malone stayed for two hours, towed about five or six people and helped to escort others, along with other locals.

Over the course of the night, he believed about 100 cars would have tried to use the beach to avoid the wait.

“Probably by the time I got there I saw at least 30 or 40 cars at the point I was there. It was pretty hectic.

“It was an incoming tide, so the more and more people we got the harder and harder it started getting. The beach was quite small at the time, there wasn’t a lot of room as well.

“People just started turning up in little lowered Mazdas, stuff that just couldn’t do it. There were a few cars that ripped off their front bumpers and stuff like that. It was carnage. At some points it got a bit hairy,” he said.

Up on the road, cars were turned off and motorists were sitting on the side of the road, “expecting to sleep there the majority of the night”, Malone said.

“In Waikanae, over the Peka Peka bridge it [traffic] was crazy, I’ve never really seen it like that, it was all the way backed up as far as people could see.”

Several calls were made on social media for food and water to be delivered to waiting motorists, some with young children.

Police are now appealing for information about the crash, particularly anyone who saw a black 1998 Nissan Terrano vehicle travelling northbound prior to the crash.

“Drivers of vehicles in the area with dash cams are also asked to check for any footage of this vehicle.”

Capital and Coast District Health Board spokeswoman Doro Mueller said the patient flown to Wellington Hospital was now in a stable condition on a ward.