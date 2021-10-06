Southern-most section of Te Araroa Trail 'bloody good'

A group of cyclists, including Ray Robinson at front left, ride along the Invercargill to Bluff track, adjacent to State Highway 1, on Wednesday. The track, which doubles as the final leg of the Te Araroa Trail, will be completed in October when the final 1.7km is sealed.

The long-awaited walking and cycling track between Invercargill and Bluff will be completed in October, and plans are already underway for an official opening.

The 26km track doubles as the final section of the length of New Zealand Te Araroa Trail and has been 11 years in the making, with numerous delays along the way.

The first 9km of the track, from Invercargill to Awarua, cost $523,000 and is complete, but the wait to finish the final 17km from Awarua to Bluff has dragged on.

Environment Southland lead transport planner Russell Hawkes said construction of the 17km leg into Bluff, which runs adjacent to State Highway 1, would be finished in October after the last 1.7km had been sealed.

Plans were underway for an official opening but the date and details had yet to be confirmed.

Walkers and cyclists had already started using the track which takes people off the main highway, making for a safer journey between the two southern towns.

“It’s bloody good,’’ cyclist Ray Robinson said of the track after riding it with mates three times in recent weeks.

Cyclists could use the track without “annoying” truckies who previously had to slow down for them when on the road.

“The track’s a blessing ... both for the [motorists] and people who like to get out and exercise.”

Robinson was delighted to see the track was being sealed, saying it made for pleasant riding and less exposure to punctures.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Downers staff work on the Invercargill to Bluff track which doubles as the southern-most section of the length of New Zealand Te Araroa Trail. The track, to be used by both walkers and cyclists and runs adjacent to State Highway 1 for the final 17km, will be completed in October.

He was sure walkers would enjoy it as much as the bike riders.

Hawkes said it would be great to have the track completed to get people off the highway over the summer months.

The project was within budget, he said.

Up to $950,000 funding was secured for the final 17km leg and additional NZTA funding then ensured it could be sealed.

Funding for the entire Invercargill to Bluff track had come from various agencies, including the Te Araroa Trails Trust, Invercargill City Council, Environment Southland, NZTA, Invercargill Licensing Trust and Community Trust Southland.