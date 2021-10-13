'Beloved and treasured' man killed in North Canterbury crash

Joshua McCutcheon died on October 4 in a crash on Weka Pass Rd, North Canterbury, which injured three others.

The victim of a fatal crash in North Canterbury has been remembered as a “beautiful man inside and out”.

Joshua McCutcheon was one of at least four people involved in the two-car crash on Weka Pass Rd (State Highway 7), between Waipara and Waikari, about 10.15pm on October 4.

A police spokeswoman had confirmed one person died in the crash and three people had “moderate to serious” injuries.

The serious crash unit was investigating.

Family and friends took to social media to pay tribute to McCutcheon, commenting on a photo his mother posted on Facebook.

One person described him as “a beautiful young man inside and out”.

“I sincerely mean that from the bottom of my heart young man... Extremely blessed to have met you,” they wrote.

Another posted: “RIP Joshie. You'll be forever in our hearts.”

A family notice published in The Press on Saturday said McCutcheon was a “very much loved son”, “loving and loyal brother” to his two sisters, and a “beloved and treasured” grandson, nephew, cousin and friend.

A private service would be held due to the current restrictions on large gatherings, it said.

Inquiries into the cause of the crash were ongoing, a police spokeswoman said.