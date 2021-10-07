Repeal cruel policy of taking child support from jobless sole parents

A quarter of a million kids live in families with a child support arrangement. But many never see any money.

OPINION: Over my five years as children’s commissioner one thing that I’ve learned, to my shame as a fellow grown-up, is how often decisions by powerful people are made without stopping to consider their impact on children.

Sometimes, even policies that are explicitly about children seem to have been made without the adults who created them ever asking whether children will be worse or better off as a result. Other times, it appears decision-makers know full well that children will be harmed, and they go ahead and do it anyway.

This week, Stuff highlighted one such historic policy: The policy that means sole parents, usually mothers, who lose their jobs and need to go on a benefit, lose not only their working income, but are also stripped of the child support payments made by their children’s other parent. These are payments that may very well have been keeping their family afloat.

Yes. This is correct: If a child happens to be living with a parent who is a beneficiary, the state intercepts the payments that their other parent makes for their support and keeps them. For its balance sheet. It really is that miserable.

READ MORE:

* The mothers struggling to feed their babies while the state keeps all their child support

* Government urged to maintain focus on child poverty, as Covid-19 threatens progress



Worse, because we know that Māori, Pacific and disabled children are so much more likely to be in the benefit system, such a policy is racist and discriminatory too.

Since 2012, the Office of the Children’s Commissioner and others have advocated for governments to repeal this cruel and stingy policy. By taking money from the poorest children, and only the poorest children, it creates and exacerbates child poverty, and establishes a sort of Dickensian class system of deserving and undeserving children.

ROSA WOODS/Stuff Children’s Commissioner Judge Andrew Becroft: ‘Covid must be the reason to do more for mokopuna, not an excuse to do less for them.’’

On the other hand, the repeal of this policy is an elegant, highly-targeted solution to child poverty, by lifting the incomes of those children most in need, while removing a blatant discrimination against them.

The simplicity, fairness, and affordability of this move is why the Welfare Expert Advisory Group so strongly recommended it in 2019. This week, former WEAG member and head of the Productivity Commission Ganesh Nana described it as “one of the easiest and blindingly obvious” recommendations to agree to.

Which is why it was a relief to read the Minister of Social Development Carmel Sepuloni agree this week that the policy was discriminatory. She said it was on the Government’s medium-term work programme to get rid of. But, she added, it was complicated and Covid had delayed much progress.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Minister of Social Development Carmel Sepuloni

This is not good enough. As my office warned at the launch of last year’s Child Poverty Monitor, Covid is going to make life much harder for children who are already disadvantaged. We can see this to be true already. Māori, Pacific, and disabled children are not only more at risk, physically, from the virus, they are more likely to be thrust into poverty, and to have their education destabilised in the fallout from it.

Covid must be the reason to do more for mokopuna, not an excuse to do less for them. As Stuff revealed, thousands of women have already lost their jobs due to Covid, and many more will be at risk as the virus spreads more rapidly in our communities. There has never been a better time to get rid of this ruthlessly unfair policy once and for all.

And, while we are at it, I’d love to see the introduction of mandatory child impact assessments, to ensure policy-makers are confronted by the impact of their decisions on children, at the time they’re making them. This would be a fantastic move, that would ensure the wellbeing of children was at the centre of decision-making.

Our children are entitled to nothing less.