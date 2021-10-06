Waikato Covid outbreak: forget border extensions focus on vaccination

Masked residents in Cambridge go about their day as news of a positive case at Karāpiro, near the town, spread on Thursday.

The spread of Covid-19 into the Waikato region and now through it means trying to draw up expanded lines of defence is a waste of effort, Waipa Mayor Jim Mylchreest says.

“Once you get into the Waikato and the centre of the North Island there are that many exits and entry points it would be impractical, the police wouldn’t be able to enforce it and if you start trying to do that, it would impact the whole of the North Island.”

Locking down more people unnecessarily was the last thing the country should be doing, Mylchreest said.

“What we need to do is get people vaccinated… that’s where we should be putting all of our effort, not locking down businesses that are struggling.”

Massey University (Auckland) Professor in Mathematical Biology Mick Roberts agreed the only answer to the spread of the delta variant was increased vaccination, using alert levels to manage the outbreak while that occurred.

Though, he also suggested, the situation could be a lot worse.

“You only have to look across the Tasman at New South Wales and Victoria and see what it could be like...

“We are doing a lot better than most countries. Look at the number of cases and the number of deaths.”

As of two days ago, deaths per million of population from the virus had New Zealand at 5.4, Australia 50.1, the United Kingdom 2013.1 and the United States of America at 2096.3, he said.

Supplied Professor Mick Roberts of Massey University (Auckland): only answer to outbreaks is increased vaccination.

“We must have done something right.”

Two community cases in the Waikato on Sunday put parts of the region into level 3 lockdown from 11.59pm and on Wednesday further cases were confirmed in Kāwhia and Karāpiro near Cambridge outside the original border restriction.

By Wednesday Waikato cases numbered 18.

While Roberts admitted he knew little about gangs - implicated in some accounts of causing some transmission into the region - he had heard anecdotally of the spread in society’s more marginalised population also being a problem in Australia.

“The impression that you get is of people living in close proximity - which is going to help the spread of a virus.”

He could also see there was a danger in people being secretive about where they had been or who they had been in contact with, undermining contact tracing systems but ultimately vaccination – and the sooner, the better – was the answer.

Mylchreest felt if gangs were responsible for the spread of Covid into the Waikato, then more lockdowns wouldn’t necessarily have any effect.

“They are hardly going to listen to a lockdown prohibition.”

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff Te Kohao Health practice manager Cara Gane at a swabbing and a vaccination centre at the organisation’s marae in Hamilton on October 4.

Delta’s infectiousness was also an issue for Roberts.

“Elimination was possible and doable with the original version of the virus and even the alpha version, which was a bit more transmissible, but delta is just too difficult to deal with. We dodged a bullet when the guy from Australia came and spent a weekend in Wellington. He didn’t seed an outbreak but then this outbreak... we are struggling to contain.”

Immunologist and senior lecturer in Pathology and Molecular Medicine at the University of Otago (Wellington), Dr Dianne Sika-Paotonu said the new Covid-19 cases in Kāwhia and Cambridge, were concerning but not surprising.

Delta had continued its transmission through communities and across borders where vaccination rates, although improving, were still low, she said.

Nor was the case being reported at Waikato Hospital’s emergency department unexpected, Sika-Paotonu said.

She felt a further extension of the alert level three border would probably be needed to keep the new Waikato cases contained and to limit further spread.

"These latest developments are sadly unsurprising, with Covid-19 case numbers continuing to increase, and with unlinked mystery cases of unknown origin also persisting. As we have seen demonstrated already, the ongoing potential impact and consequences for our most vulnerable communities remain serious.”

The message was to continue the fight, she said.

“Please get vaccinated, please get tested, please follow the alert level rules, and above all, please reach out to others and help them do the same.”

On Wednesday, Minister for Covid-19 Response Chris Hipkins said officials were investigating a potential change to the Waikato boundary, which extends from Raglan, north to Te Kauwhata, Huntly, Ngāruawāhia and around Hamilton city and some surrounding areas, but had nothing to announce yet.

Mylchreest hoped Covid-19 jumping the border might dispel some hesitancy.

“There’s nothing like sharpening your mind when you are seeing people in your own community coming down with Covid to realise it’s not something you should delay over...

“You wouldn’t think you needed a death to prompt you to go and get a vaccine would you?”