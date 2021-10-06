Lotto Powerball rolls over to $26 million, two people take home $500,000

So far, 15 New Zealanders have become multi-millionaires this year.

The Powerball jackpot has not been won and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the prize pool will be $26 million.

Two people won $500,000 each in Lotto First Division in the Wednesday draw.

The winning tickets were sold at the Red and Black Dairy in Kaiapoi and at Otaika Lotto & Post in Whangārei.

Strike Four also was not struck and will be $500,000 on Saturday.

The numbers were: 22, 35, 37, 32, 21, 9. The bonus ball was 28, and the powerball was 5.

If won by a single player, the Powerball prize would be the largest prize won in New Zealand since February last year when two players shared a $50m Powerball jackpot. The players, who were both from Auckland, each took home $25.1m.

According to Lotto, 15 people have become multi-millionaires this year, including a man from Christchurch who won $22.5m in February.

The man, who remains anonymous, said at the time that he was looking forward to using his prize to create precious memories with his family.

“This win will set us up, our kids up and the grandchildren. You have such a special role to play in the lives of your children and grandchildren – life is all about the memories you leave behind,” said the winner.

“My wife and I are excited to have more time and freedom to create those memories with them.”