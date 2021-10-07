'Devastating' fire severely damages building on Carterton's main street overnight

Carterton’s main street has been dealt a blown after a building containing two businesses was severely damaged in a fire overnight.

The building on High St South, State Highway 2, was fully involved in fire when crews arrived just after midnight, Carterton deputy fire chief Blaine Smith said.

Crews remained at the scene, near Holloway St, until about 4am.

Businesses affected include the Carterton Food Market and Midway Barber Shop.

Building owner Dan Broughton said the building was insured, but the fire was disappointing as a lot of money had been spent recently bringing it up to earthquake standard.

READ MORE:

* Could Carterton become a 'Mini Melbourne'? Mayor has bold vision for Wairarapa town's future

* Fire at Carterton timber mill

* Budget blowout for contentious clocktower



Piers Fuller/Stuff A big clean-up is underway following the fire which broke out just after midnight.

“We are all a little bit shaky, it was the first thing I found out when I got up. The building is not in great shape, it could be a lot worse, hopefully repairable.

“I was hoping to get back in there in a couple of months, so obviously it's going to get pushed back a little further.

“There a lot of change happening on the high street, the worse thing is that businesses are affected. I guess it's an opportunity to rebuild and do some things better,” he said.

Carterton Mayor Greg Lang said the fire came at a time when the town was going through “massive change” because of earthquake legislation.

Piers Fuller/Stuff The building had only just been brought up to earthquake standard, the owner said.

“It's really devastating for the business owners and small businesses affected.

“[The] fire brigade did an excellent job and I just really feel for the community and the business owners who are really struggling at this time to deal with earthquake-prone buildings, legislation, and strengthening, and also the effects of Covid-19.

Piers Fuller/Stuff Fire investigators will work to determine the cause of the blaze today.

“We are a resilient town and I know there will be plenty of support for the building owner,” he said.

Fire crews from Carterton, Greytown, Masterton, Palmerston North, and Hutt Valley attended the blaze.

Fire and Emergency shift manager Murray Dunbar said the fire wasn’t being treated as suspicious, and investigators would be onsite today to determine the cause.