Witnesses sought over 'devastating' suspicious fire that tore through Carterton businesses

Police are treating a fire that tore through businesses on Carterton’s main street in the early hours of Thursday morning as suspicious.

Fire and Emergency, and police investigators believed the fire was started in Midway Barbers, a central premises of a group of four High St shops near the corner of Holloway St.

Detective Senior Sergeant Barry Bysouth said they didn’t yet know the cause but were looking for witnesses.

“The scene examination is completed and further inquiries will be made to determine whether or not the fire was set deliberately.

“We have a number of CCTV leads to follow but would ask that if anyone has any information to get in touch.”

The building, was fully ablaze when crews arrived just after midnight, Carterton deputy fire chief Blaine Smith said. Crews remained at the scene, near Holloway St, until about 4am.

Businesses affected include Wairarapa Web Design, Madam Plum, Midway Barber Shop and Carterton Food Market.

An owner of one of the businesses, Dan Broughton, said he was insured, but the fire was disappointing as a lot of money had been spent recently bringing it up to earthquake standard.

“We are all a little bit shaky. It was the first thing I found out when I got up. The building is not in great shape, it could be a lot worse, hopefully repairable.

“I was hoping to get back in there in a couple of months, so obviously it's going to get pushed back a little further.

“There a lot of change happening on the high street, the worse thing is that businesses are affected. I guess it's an opportunity to rebuild and do some things better,” Broughton said.

Carterton mayor Greg Lang said the fire came at a time when the town was going through “massive change” because of earthquake legislation.

“It's really devastating for the business owners and small businesses affected,” Lang said.

“[The] fire brigade did an excellent job and I just really feel for the community and the business owners who are really struggling at this time to deal with earthquake-prone buildings, legislation, and strengthening, and also the effects of Covid-19.

“We are a resilient town and I know there will be plenty of support for the building owner.”

Fire crews from Carterton, Greytown, Masterton, Palmerston North and Hutt Valley attended the blaze.

A Givealittle page has been set up by the mayor to help support those affected by the fire.