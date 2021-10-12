Meetings between Family Court judge and Oranga Tamariki raise questions

The top Family Court judge holds regular meetings with Oranga Tamariki’s chief executive and its senior lawyers, leading a law expert to question whether the practice undermines the separation of powers in New Zealand’s legal system.

A parent involved in custody proceedings against Oranga Tamariki/The Ministry for Children said the disclosure, contained in a letter to the Judicial Conduct Commission, made her wonder if she was able to get a fair hearing.

But judges and the NZ Law Society say these meetings are about administrative issues only and are necessary to ensure the smooth operation of the courts.

Judge Jackie Moran, the principal Family Court judge, wrote told the Judicial Conduct Commission that she has been holding monthly meetings with the chief executive of Oranga Tamariki – previously Grainne Moss, more recently interim CEO Sir Wira Gardiner, who has since stood down due to illness – as well as senior ministry officials.

The disclosure was contained in documents relating to hearings over a Māori girl who was placed with Pākehā foster parents, which led to complaints about the presiding judge, Peter Callinicos.

Oranga Tamariki officials expressed their concerns about Judge Callinicos to Judge Moran at these meetings, according to the letter.

Former Oranga Tamariki chief executive Grainne Moss held monthly meetings with the Principal Family Court Judge.

Oranga Tamariki lawyers and social workers appear in Family Courts for reasons including seeking orders removal of children from their families. A Family Court judge decides whether to issue the orders or not.

Auckland University Professor Mark Henaghan​, a family law expert, said New Zealand’s legal system was “based on the principle of the separation of powers between Parliament, the Courts and the Executive”.

Meetings between two branches of government

“ gives the appearance of undermining the separation of powers and potentially weakens the checks and balances principle and the independence of the judiciary,” Henaghan said.

“I can understand families who deal with Oranga Tamariki feeling that they don’t see justice being done if they know such regular meetings occur,” he said.

A spokeswoman for Chief District Court Judge Heemi Taumaunu said the was independent.

The woman who is dealing with Oranga Tamariki she could see that procedural meetings may need to happen, but there must be rules about not discussing ongoing cases.

“Being in court, especially the Family Court, is gruelling enough without feeling like you may not be getting a fair hearing,” said the woman, whose case is currently before the court and cannot be named.

Oranga Tamariki said its CEOand staff met judges regulalry to discuss matters of process and procedure.

Caroline Hickman, chairwoman of the NZ Law Society’s family law section, said she did not find the meetings unusual as Moran’s role was “to ensure the orderly and expeditious discharge of the business of the Family Court”.

She said Moran also regularly met with her organisation to discuss issues relating to the smooth functioning of the Family Court, and co-operation between Oranga Tamariki and the Court.

A spokeswoman for the office of the Chief District Court Judge said the Principal Family Court Judge “has responsibility under New Zealand law to ensure the orderly, efficient and expeditious conduct of their courts”.

This required meeting with relevant agencies such as Oranga Tamariki, the Police and Corrections to discuss administrative issues, she said.

Oranga Tamariki chief of staff Hiria Pointon said the chief executive and senior staff held regular meetings with the Heads of Bench to discuss matters of process and procedure “or other matters not related to the substance of individual cases”.