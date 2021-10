Police were called to the scene on Thursday morning (file photo).

A person has died after their vehicle crashed down a bank in north Waikato.

The vehicle was found down a bank on Waikaretu Valley Rd, in Glen Murray just after 8am on Thursday.

The driver of the vehicle, was the only occupant, and died at the scene, police said in a statement.

Cordons were in place and the Serious Crash Unit had been called to the scene.