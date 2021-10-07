Covid-19: Restrictions force Wellington's Diwali Festival of Lights online

Diwali Festival of Lights has been forced to move online this year because of Covid-19 restrictions.

Wellington’s annual Diwali festival will celebrate the triumph of light over darkness online this year because of Covid-19 restrictions.

Diwali Festival of Lights producer Murali Kumar​ said although hugely disappointing, the cancellation of the live event was in the best interests of public safety.

“We’re doing what is necessary to protect and safeguard our community,” he said.

The Wellington event is in its 20th year, and was to be held at TSB Arena. Previous editions of the Indian and Southeast Asian celebration have drawn crowds of more than 20,000.

READ MORE:

* Two decades of Diwali: Auckland festival plans return after Covid-19 setback

* Plea to make Diwali a public holiday

* Celebration of light at Wellington's Diwali festival



Kumar said organisers were still establishing what aspects of the festival would be put online. Cultural performances could be recorded, as well as messages and educational clips.

Prabha Ravi/Stuff Performers from the Natraj School of Dance.

“We want to keep the spirit of the festival alive – it’s a great opportunity to promote, practice and demonstrate our culture.

“Because we can’t do it live, it will be short and sweet.”

He and his team would begin planning for next year’s festival, which he hoped could be held under normal conditions.

Prabha Ravi​ is the creative director of the Natraj School of Dance in Lower Hutt. The school has a long history with the festival, with its performers showcasing bharatanatyam – an ancient style of Indian classical dance.

SUPPLIED Wellington’s Diwali festival has run for 20 years. It’s a showcase of Indian and Southeast Asian culture, music, food and performance.

She said an online festival was a good compromise, given the circumstances. She had 15 students performing at the festival and had choreographed a new routine.

“It’s a bit sad, but It’s good we’re not giving it away completely. We’ve been practising and were really looking forward to performing.”

The event was “an important part of New Zealand’s cultural landscape”, she said.

“Being a small country, having the opportunity to showcase different cultures is beautiful.”

The festival is run in partnership with Wellington City Council. Mayor Andy Foster was pleased the festival could still go ahead.

“We commend the organisers for taking this approach, adapting quickly and providing an alternative to ensure the community can still celebrate this annual festival in a safe way.”