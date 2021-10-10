Memo warned of 'realistic' risk of budget blowout on Christchurch stadium

Christchurch’s stadium is set to cost $523 million, but cost consultants expressed fears in June that due to Covid-19 volatility, construction costs could climb out of budget.

The board overseeing Christchurch's central city stadium project were warned in June that construction costs could “realistically” rise to a point where, according to current council figures, the project budget would blowout by $27.8 million.

The stadium's designers have accounted for 3 per cent of annual construction cost escalation while the stadium is being built.

Accounting for 3 per cent of cost escalation is typical in construction projects.

But, a memo written by cost consultants AECOM in June – before the public debate over the stadium's seating numbers – said it was “realistic” that construction costs could escalate by up to 6 per cent, mostly due to the impact of Covid-19 on the industry.

Council staff have acknowledged that cost escalation above three per cent is an ongoing risk. The council made structural changes to the project team last month to try and minimise that risk.

A council report prepared in August said hitting 6 per cent of cost escalation would cause a budget blowout of about $27.8 million.

If this happens, the council would need to find more money for the project.

Council staff and consultants agree the stadium risks surpassing 3 per cent due to Covid-related pressures on construction costs.

STACY SQUIRES Christchurch City Council has approved plans for a 30,000-seat stadium after councillors caved to public pressure.

Cost consultants AECOM outlined their reasoning in the June memo.

That memo, released to Stuff under the Local Government Official Information and Meetings Act, was presented to the independent board overseeing the stadium project and key council staff at a June meeting, which was not open to the public.

“[The project’s] current escalation position is 3 per cent [annually], which could realistically double if a risk for market volatility is included,” AECOM’s technical director Chris Reyneke​ wrote.

He said steel prices had increased by 15 to 30 per cent in a three-month period and shipping costs had jumped too.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff An aerial view of the new Christchurch stadium site.

Reyneke said there were also significant shortfalls in labour, which would increase construction costs.

He said it would be safe to assume “significant upwards pressure on construction cost” in New Zealand for at least the next few years.

In an August 12 council meeting, city councillors were given figures showing that if escalation costs hit 6 per cent, the “additional exposure” of the stadium budget would be $27.8m.

In the same meeting council decided to overturn an earlier decision on stadium seat numbers and committed to 30,000 seats, which added $50m to the budget.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Christchurch City Council general manager of citizens and community Mary Richardson said last month there was an ongoing risk that construction costs could rise above the 3 per cent contingency, despite council efforts to stop this from happening.

A council spokeswoman said there was still a risk the stadium’s construction costs could surpass the 3 per cent contingency. “Council staff have made [councillors] aware of this risk,” she said.

Whether budgeted escalation stays at 3 per cent in the stadium's budget would be “reviewed continually”, the spokeswoman said.

The final amount of budgeted escalation would be determined at the end of the design phase of the stadium, expected to be early next year, when a fixed cost is provided for design and construction.

The council's citizens and community general manager, Mary Richardson, has previously said the reality of the Covid-19 environment meant there was always going to be a risk of further cost escalation above the budgeted 3 per cent.

Last month, the council created two new roles in the project team, which Richardson said at the time would put greater scrutiny on costs in the hope of avoiding another cost blowout.

The council spokeswoman said if costs do escalate past 3 per cent, city councillors would have to make a decision “about if or how that shortfall will be met”.

The council already has a $50 million hole in the stadium budget, thanks to the council's decision to build it with 30,000 seats. Central Government has refused to provide any extra cash to the project.

The council is now in the process of approaching neighbouring councils about a contribution.

There are several options the council has to pay the $50m cost, but if worse comes to worst, it will be Christchurch residents who pick up the tab with the extra cost loaded on to their rates.