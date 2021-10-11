Hamilton talks up river bridge proposal after Auckland bridge canned

An image created by Brian Squair of Chow:Hill Architects shows a cycle and pedestrian bridge stretching across the Waikato River, from Memorial Park to a point between Waikato Museum and the new Waikato Regional Theatre.

Hamilton’s bold pitch to build a river bridge for pedestrians and cyclists has stirred back into life following the demise of Auckland’s $785 million cycle bridge.

Doubts have lingered over the prospect of the river bridge getting built after a funding request to Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency was knocked back in September.

The bridge, which would stretch across the Waikato River, from Memorial Park to the central city, is estimated to cost $28m. Hamilton City Council had budgeted $11m towards the project, with the remaining funds to come from NZTA and philanthropy.

However, the Government's decision this month to scrap a proposed cycle bridge across Auckland’s Waitematā Habour has sparked calls for Hamilton to step up lobbying for its own showpiece cycle bridge.

Hamilton city councillor Sarah Thomson​ said the city’s bridge proposal has attracted widespread community support – unlike Auckland's harbour crossing.

“This could be a really good opportunity, now that very expensive bridge has been scrapped, to ... say, hey, we have a bridge right here which is a whole lot cheaper, and it’s going to be even more useful, probably, than a harbour bridge,” Thomson said.

Supplied A proposed cycling and walking bridge across Auckland's Waitemata habour was canned by the Government in October.

Hamilton City Council staff have listed the river bridge proposal as being at “significant risk” due NZTA’s funding decision.

The city council’s university link project – a $32.4m initiative designed to create a safer transport link between Waikato University and the central city – is also listed as being at financial risk. NZTA has only approved funding for the project’s pre-implementation phase in its national land transport programme.

Thomson said the river bridge and the university link project complement each other.

“Right now, it’s horrendous getting across the river if you’re a cyclist. None of Hamilton’s bridges were built to accommodate all the different modes of transport, so we need something that is purpose-built. The business case for the uni link [project] relies on that cycle and pedestrian bridge.”

SUPPLIED A walking and cycling bridge across the Waikato River, linking east and west Hamilton, is estimated to cost $28 million (file photo).

Hamilton mayor Paula Southgate​ said the river bridge proposal is visionary and wants the city to be tenacious in lobbying the Government for funding.

“NZTA has made a decision based on their criteria ... but there’s no reason why we can't start a very aggressive funding campaign for it,” Southgate said.

NZTA did not respond to a Stuff interview request. In a statement, media manager Andy Knackstedt​ said funding for Auckland’s Northern Pathway bridge project did not come out of the agency’s national land transport programme. The transport agency is waiting for Government direction on how the harbour bridge funds will be reallocated.

Labour’s Hamilton East MP, Jamie Strange,​ is keen to support the city council in efforts to get funding for the river bridge. Strange previously lobbied ministers for funds for the Waikato Regional Theatre, the Ruakura Superhub, and the Pan Pasifika Hub.

SUPPLIED Elected members attend Tuesday's meeting of Hamilton City Council's finance committee virtually via zoom. How to attract funding for the city’s proposed cycle and pedestrian river bridge was a hot topic of discussion.

“There are strong arguments in favour of the cycle bridge, especially given the Government’s strong focus on mode shift,” Strange said.

“I see this project as an important next step for Hamilton.”

Deputy mayor Geoff Taylor,​ who chairs the council’s central city and river plan advisory group, said the council shouldn’t accept NZTA’s decision as a fait accompli.

“We’ve decided on these projects in our long-term plan for a reason ... because we think they are important for the community and the community supports them,” Taylor said.

“We need to push and push and push, and argue and argue.”

City councillor Dave Macpherson​ said when Auckland’s cycle bridge was announced in June there was talk it had taken funds away from other projects in Auckland and nationwide.

“If that money is being restored to the pool, then it should not just be to an Auckland pool,” Macpherson said.

“We really need to be a squeaky wheel in these sorts of circumstances. Squeaky wheels do get oil poured on them at times.”