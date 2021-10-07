Canterbury's famed agricultural show cancelled for second time due to Covid-19

The first day of the New Zealand Agricultural Show in 2019, before the emergence of Covid-19 the following year.

Organisers of Canterbury’s famous New Zealand Agricultural Show have cancelled the event for a second consecutive year, saying the Government's vaccine certificate scheme came too late to save it.

The show, which was due to be held between November 10 and 12, is normally attended by 100,000 people. It is run by the Canterbury A&P Association.

This is the second consecutive year the show has been cancelled.

Canterbury A&P Association chairman Stewart Mitchell said the Government's vaccine certificate scheme, which will begin in November, were too late to save the 2021 show.

Organisers and economic development agency ChristchurchNZ had requested the show be allowed as a trial of the programme.

“We’re hugely disappointed but we have no option, given that there’s no indication when we will come out of alert level 2,” Mitchell said.

The cancellation would see the organisation incur “a significant financial loss”, he said.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/STUFF The 2019 NZ Agricultural Show in Christchurch was a big crowd puller.

ChristchurchNZ described the axing of the show as a significant loss for Christchurch.

Mitchell said a variety of options to stage it were looked at, but none were viable.

The association could not take a risk and hope for a drop to alert level 1, he said. “Hope is not a good strategy.”

Mitchell said some elements of the show would go ahead in a virtual format, as happened last year, when an online event attracted 2.3 million views.

Details of this year’s online events are still being finalised.

Smaller events and competitions would go ahead with no crowds, Mitchell added.

Along with the show, Addington's Cup Week and the Riccarton Park races normally make up the city's famed Cup and Show week, which is estimated to bring in over $4 million of visitor spending.

Organisers of those racing events have indicated they will likely go ahead without on-course spectators.

Earlier this year, Christchurch City Council agreed to loan the A&P Association $1m in the event that the show was cancelled.

Mitchell said a portion of the loan would now be used.