Covid-19: Level 3 picnics off the cards with heavy rain watch issued for Auckland

Most of the North Island will get rain on Thursday, with some heavy falls possible in Northland and Bay of Plenty in particular.

Covid-19 alert level 3 picnics are off the cards today – with heavy rain and thunderstorms possible for Auckland.

A heavy rain watch was issued for the region – and neighbouring Northland – on Thursday morning.

It is in place until 6pm at this stage.

It comes on the second day of more relaxed rules in Auckland which mean people can reconnect with loved ones from one household, with a maximum of 10 people at a time, outside.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said this meant people could catch up for a socially distanced picnic, play date or beer.

Chris McKeen/Stuff A heavy rain watch is in place for Auckland and Northland on Thursday (file photo).

While many took advantage of this on Wednesday, meeting at popular spots such as Mission Bay and Cornwall Park, it was unlikely many would be out and about on Thursday.

MetService said Auckland and Northland could expect periods of heavy rain and isolated thunderstorms were possible.

“Rainfall amounts may approach short-duration warning criteria in localised areas.”

Auckland Emergency Management warned people on social media about the weather watch.

“There is a possibility of thunderstorms as the front moves across the region,” it said.

Auckland’s weather heading towards the weekend was looking better, with showers only expected on Friday and Saturday mornings.

MetService meteorologist Andrew James said Saturday would become fine in the afternoon – and Sunday was looking to be a fine day.