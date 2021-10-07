Pfizer and some verbal jabs as PM tours vaccination sites

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern visited the “engine rooms” of New Zealand’s vaccination efforts on a whistle-stop of vaccination centres in Rotorua and Murupara on Thursday.

The flying visits, which were arranged only the day before, saw Ardern speak to front line staff, those in the white-board festooned back rooms and members of the public getting their shots.

The welcome wasn’t all warm, however.

On the Murupara leg of her visit three protesters appeared while Ardern was being welcomed, with signs proclaiming “freedom of choice” and “informed decision”.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern spoke to people waiting at the drive-by vaccine site on Thursday.

They were chanting: “what do we want, freedom, when do we want it, now”.

They appeared after Ardern had been speaking to staff and members of the public at the drive-by jab site, with an additional member and a number of children in tow.

“Go home and take the jab with you,” said one.

“We don’t need your demon vaccine” was another’s suggestion to Ardern, while a third said “our local Dr keeps us informed, we support Dr Conlon”.

Christel Yardley/Stuff ‘Take your demon vaccine with you’ was among the suggestions for the Prime Minister from a small group of protesters in Murupara.

That was a reference to Murupara GP Dr Bernard Conlon, who could face medical watchdog scrutiny over comments around informed consent for Covid vaccinations, despite the community rallying round their GP and local leaders saying there was no anti-vax message.

They were noisy, but didn’t appear to cause the police or Ardern’s security personnel any concern.

The Murupara protesters aside, Ardern was greeted with genuine warmth on the rest of her visits on Thursday.

It started at the Rotorua Central Mall vaccination site where programme manager Heather Land told her they would be delivering as many as 800 vaccines on Thursday, plus whatever walk-ins arrived.

Ardern entered the cavernous site, formerly a retail location, by the back with Labour MPs Tamati Coffey and Kiri Allan.

Te Arawa Covid-10 Response Hub chair Monty Morrison was also present, and Lakes DHB chief operating officer Alan Wilson.

Christel Yardley/Stuff The Prime Minister even helped out with the sausage sizzle in her old home town of Murupara.

Wilson told Ardern she was visiting “the engine room” of the Covid-19 battle.

The group then wound its way through a labyrinth of corridors created by temporary walls at the site, past numerous white boards and stations where DHB staff were filling needles with vaccine before Ardern spoke to nurse Pip King.

She asked her what concerns she was hearing from people.

“Just different things, but mostly needle phobia, they’ve got history with needles.”

Protesters aside, the next stop in Murupara was something of a homecoming for the Prime Minister.

She was first welcomed to the Te Puna Ora o Mataatua​ premises, before walking around the cars queueing for the drive-by vaccination.

“I’m so pleased, there’s a line of people waiting to be vaccinated,” Ardern said.

She also spoke to Puaawai Tepow,​ who was manning a tent at the end of the drive-by vaccination line.

Speaking about the push to get more needles in arms, Ardern asked Tepow directly: “What do you think we could do?”

Christel Yardley/Stuff A number of the people the Prime Minister spoke to in Murupara appeared to be familiar faces.

“Question and answers, giving them the right information,” was her reply.

It was obvious a number of faces in the queue were familiar to Ardern, and warm greetings were shared with a number of people.

Ardern even offered to assist one with their jab.

“If you want me to come and distract you, I’m really good at it.”

Then Ardern, with help from Allan, took over flipping duties at the sausage sizzle.

Ardern’s visit was welcomed by Monty Morrison, of Te Arawa.

“It’s really important to support the work that’s going on, on the ground,” he said.

“How can we help, that’s why she’s here.”