Police charge two in Otorohanga axe killing

Police at the beginning of the homicide investigation after Anthony Bell died on the main street of Ōtorohanga on Saturday evening.

Police have charged two men with the murder of Te Kuiti man Anthony Takrouna Bell.

The two Hamilton men, aged 30 and 38, are due to appear in Hamilton District Court on Friday.

Bell, 34, died after an altercation between two groups following what has been described as an earlier “road rage” incident on the main street of Ōtorohanga about 6.30pm on October 3.

Witnesses said they saw two double cab utes pull up outside Ōtorohanga Mitsubishi Motors and the Mobil service station on Maniapoto Street and Bell attacked with what is believed to be a tomahawk.

“We hope the arrests today provide Mr Bell’s family with some degree of comfort following what has been an extremely difficult time for them,” said Detective Inspector Graham Pitkethley in a statement.

Bell, a father of six, who owned and operated Mana Concrete, was described by close friend of the family, Sarah-Jane Mills, as “a hard-working family man.”

Pitkethley thanked those who had come forward with information and the Ōtorohanga community for its cooperation.

“Investigators continue to make enquiries, and we would like to reiterate our appeal to the public for any information,” he said.

Police were especially after any footage of the Saturday night altercation on Maniapoto St.

“We would also like to hear from anyone with dash cam footage who was travelling between Te Awamutu and Ōtorohanga between 5pm and 6.20pm on Saturday,” Pitkethley said.

Footage could be uploaded via: https://lima.nzpolice.org/ and anyone with information was asked to call 105, quoting file number 211002/2797, or anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.