Old trust deed could be holy grail for liquor store opponents

Fleck's Hall is the proposed site of the potential new liquor store.

A near century-old trust deed prohibiting alcohol at a proposed liquor store site in Riverton could be the holy grail dissenting voices have been looking for.

But in a twist those same voices have gone quiet.

In August, proposed new bottle store Riverton Beer Wine and Spirits did not survive a hearing process for a new store in Palmerston St after concerned residents came out in force.

Alcohol misuse among young people in Riverton was a common theme of the appeal, with objectors painting a picture of a long-time issue.

READ MORE:

* Police gave green light for new liquor licence despite issues dating back decades

* New liquor store given green light to open at Washdyke

* Decision on new liquor store for Riverton pending



The decision is currently being appealed by the applicant, Otautau Hotel.

Last week, details emerged of a trust deed for the proposed site - Fleck’s Hall - which is currently used as a community art space.

Rural Riverton resident Des Black, who Local Democracy Reporting understands is a trustee, provided a line from the document via email, which says alcohol is prohibited from the site.

Dated April 12, 1934, the deed says trustees will “use their best endeavours to prevent the consumption of fermented or spirituous liquor on or about the said premises and will not knowingly suffer or permit any person under the influence of such liquor to be in, upon or about the said land and premises”.

The hall was built for the Riverton branches of the Girl Guides and Boy Scouts.

But approached in person, Black refused to show a physical copy of the deed.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Riverton is a town of about 1400, located 30 minutes west of Invercargill.

Denis Bartley, who presented at the August hearing on behalf of Menzshed, also holds a copy of the deed but pulled out of showing Local Democracy Reporting.

“Been discussing in [the] community, and they don’t want me to give you the trust deed,” he messaged on Thursday.

Silence has proven the norm.

Local GP Dr William Grove submitted at both the most recent hearing and a similar one in 2016, but refused to comment further when reached out to multiple times.

In his submission, Grove claimed Aparima College had been struggling with absenteeism and cases of pupils turning up to school hungover.

Aparima College deputy principal Leah Fraser held similar concerns, but would not comment further after providing a copy of her submission.

Ex-principal Kaye Day, who highlighted issues dating back to the early 2000s in her mammoth 2016 submission, hung up on Local Democracy Reporting when contacted.

Ewen Mathieson presented on behalf of Riverton Community Charitable Trust but did not respond to a request for comment, and applicant Otautau Hotel would not provide further comment when contacted over their appeal.

Police have also refused to speak, despite a copy of the licensing decision showing they did not have enough data to back the community’s concerns and did not oppose the licence

Under section 105 of The Sale and Supply of Alcohol Act 2012, an application can be objected to for a number of reasons including if the “good order” of a locality is likely to be reduced by a new licence.

There are currently four off-licence liquor outlets in the Riverton policing area: Supervalue, Carriers Arms Tavern, Riverton Lodge Hotel and Colac Bay Tavern.

If the liquor store gains a licence, it will share the Fleck’s Hall address with the Riverton Community Arts Centre.

The Southland District Council cannot provide a time-frame for when a final decision will be reached.