One dead after crash between car and milk tanker on SH30 near Rotorua

A person has been killed in a crash between a car and a milk tanker in State Highway 30 at Lake Rotoma, near Rotorua.

Emergency services were called out to the crash around 5.10pm on Thursday.

The sole occupant of the car died at the scene.

The road between Oxford and Matahi roads was expected to remain closed for some time while emergency services cleared the scene, police said.

Waka Kotahi/New Zealand Transport Agency was advising motorists to avoid the area if possible or consider an alternative route.

Diversions were in place.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash were ongoing.