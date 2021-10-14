Kāpiti plans to grow up and out as it makes room for 14,000 more homes and 32,000 more people

Central Paraparaumu is set to undergo the most change – with plans for it to become Kāpiti's main city centre.

Kāpiti plans to grow up and grow out, constructing more high-rise buildings and building homes on undeveloped land.

The draft blueprint for its future was approved by Kāpiti Coast District councillors on September 30 and the public will soon get to have their say on proposed changes – including transforming central Paraparaumu into a city centre.

Called Growing Well: Our proposed approach for enabling sustainable growth in Kāpiti, the draft plan is in response to Kāpiti’s expected growth over the next 30 years which will see a need for about 14,000 homes as it makes room for at least 32,000 more people.

Further changes to the draft document could be made by the mayor, deputy mayor and chief executive before it goes out to the public for consultation from October 19 to November 19.

This included up to 12 storeys of development, and developments up to six storeys would be enabled within an 800-metre walkable catchment of the railway station, as part of the Government’s National Policy Statement on Urban Development.

Business land in Paraparaumu would be mixed-use – shops on the ground floor with offices and apartments above.

Intensifying central Paraparaumu would give Kāpiti the benefit of size, and the potential for a hospital, tertiary education facilities, a wider range of shops, and more spaces for people to gather and meet.

Developments near railway stations were also in the works for Waikanae and potentially for Paekākāriki, Ōtaki and future stations. That was dependent on creating commuter rail in Ōtaki and fixing up infrastructure near the Paekākāriki station.

Four storeys of development was allowed for in and around the town centres of Raumati, Paraparaumu, Waikanae and Ōtaki.

Raumati South, Kena Kena, Meadows Precinct (Mazengarb Rd), Te Moana Rd, and Waikanae Beach would have up to six storeys.

In suburban areas, housing developments would be allowed up to two to three storeys.

Kāpiti’s plan to grow out involved developing greenfield areas such as Waikanae and Ōtaki as future urban zones, Raumati South near the start of the expressway, southeast Waikanae and Waitohu in Ōtaki.

Other areas included Paraparaumu North, Ōtaihunga near Otaraua Park, north of Waikanae, Valley Rd in Paraparaumu, Te Horo, Hautere, Peka Peka east of the old state highway and Ōtaki south of Waitohu.

Councillor Rob McCann​, who holds the housing portfolio, said the proposed approach would be a significant change for people who had lived in the area for a long time.

Population growth was going to happen and growing the district was about putting developments in the right places, such as in central Paraparaumu and near rapid transport spots.

“Growth happens whether you like it or not. We want to keep the character of Kāpiti Coast and its communities but build up where it makes sense and put the right infrastructure in the right places,” McCann said.

“Our housing crisis is incredibly serious on the Kāpiti Coast. We're having to, as a council, start moving quickly to put in place a whole lot of infrastructure to change what has been left to the market to decide,” McCann said.

“I think this document reflects how serious we are and how we want everyone who wants to live in Kāpiti to have good access to a healthy, dry and warm home.”

Councillor Sophie Handford​, who holds the climate and youth portfolios, said the draft document would provide more housing and business opportunities for people, as well as more accessible transport options to Wellington City.

“The approach to growth is in a sustainable way too. We're thinking about how to we build community and how to set up Kāpiti for the future,” Handford said.

Building different types of homes would attract different types of households – people who live alone, young families or people who are wanting to flat – to Kāpiti, she said.

“We’re not just plonking a few high-rise apartments here and there. We’re thinking about how it's connected and how connects Kāpiti to a feeling of home. It will be quite different for Kāpiti but different doesn't mean bad.”

Mayor K Gurunathan​ said he was keen to hear what people had to say on Kāpiti’s growth during the consultation process.

With more retirement villages planned, there would still be a significant number of older people moving to Kāpiti. And the proposed approach would not change the district from being a “retirement mecca”.

For him, however, it was important to develop a “highly-urbanised Paraparaumu” while preserving the charm of its interesting character townships.