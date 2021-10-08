Gloriavale area's vaccination rates lowest on West Coast

The isolated West Coast Christian community of Gloriavale has set itself apart from the rest of society for more than 50 years.

The leader of the Gloriavale Christian Community has confirmed vaccination against Covid-19 is open to any member of the church.

According to the Ministry of Health, the Lake Brunner area, which contains the isolated Christian community, has the lowest vaccination rates in the West Coast region.

Only 47 per cent of people have had at least one first dose, including 28.7 per cent who are fully vaccinated.

Gloriavale leader Howard Temple told Stuff that community members were free to make up their own minds about getting vaccinated.

READ MORE:

* Beware false prophets peddling Covid nonsense

* The Whole Truth Q&A: Dr Rawiri Jansen and Dr Api Talemaitoga answer your Covid-19 vaccine questions

* Coronavirus: Vaccine hesitancy will fade as more information comes to light - experts

* Gloriavale: The Hopeful Christian interview



“It’s up to each person to make their own decision,” he said.

Temple said the community had vehicles going to Greymouth every day so members could easily get to the town’s walk-in clinic.

Jehan Casinader/Supplied Gloriavale community members have been told they can choose if they want get vaccinated.

When asked if many people had taken up the vaccine, he said Stuff would have to ask each individual.

The community, which is based at Lake Haupiri near Lake Brunner, has previously blocked the West Coast from hitting other immunisation targets as its babies are not given vaccines.

Gloriavale has a population of about 500 people, and about 35 births a year.

The West Coast District Health Board (DHB) traditionally has the lowest baby immunisation rates in the country, with about one in five local caregivers declining to immunise their babies or opting out of placing their baby on the National Immunisation Register.

Philip Wheble, the West Coast DHB senior officer responsible for the Covid-19 response, said it had not run any mobile vaccination clinics in Haupiri.

“We are currently planning where and when our future mobile clinics will be held and depending on resourcing we may visit Haupiri,” he said.

The West Coast DHB has not visited Gloriavale to present at an information evening on vaccinations.

Temple’s stance is a U-turn from the community’s past anti-vaccination stance.

ONE NEWS SUNDAY Hopeful Christian, formerly Neville Cooper, who led the Cooperite sect at Gloriavale on the West Coast. He died in 2018.

In a 2015 interview, former leader Hopeful Christian said clean living was the Gloriavale way.

Members did not drink caffeine or alcohol and used antibiotics sparingly, he said. They preferred to use natural products like cod liver oil and breastfeeding to build up their immune systems.

The Gloriavale website states: “Our first recourse when sick is to pray. In time, this may be followed up with professional medical assistance, but the over-riding thought is that we trust God rather than science or drugs.”

Immunologist Professor Graham Le Gros said accessing vaccines was a human rights issue.

“The bible says God helps those that helps themselves and the best way we can help ourselves and our neighbours is by getting a vaccine.”