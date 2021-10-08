Mayor Sir Tim Shadbolt to apply for legal aid as battle against his Invercargill council continues

Invercargill Mayor Sir Tim Shadbolt is in a legal fight against the Invercargill City Council and its insurer Riskpool.

Invercargill Mayor Sir Tim Shadbolt intends to apply for legal aid as his battle to get the Invercargill City Council to pay $448,000 of his legal costs continues, a High Court document says.

Shadbolt was sued for defamation by city councillor Karen Arnold but the case was dismissed in 2018 following a lengthy trial.

Costs were awarded in favour of Shadbolt, but were unrecoverable as Arnold was subsequently adjudicated bankrupt.

Shadbolt’s legal costs in defending the case were $448,000, the majority of which remain unpaid while continuing to attract interest.

He asked the city council in 2018 to cover his costs under an indemnity clause in The Local Government Act, but the council refused to do so, while its insurer, Riskpool, also declined cover.

The mayor subsequently filed court proceedings against the council in 2020 in a bid to recover the costs, before later including Riskpool in the proceedings.

In addition to seeking the order that he was entitled to be indemnified, Shadbolt alleges the council was negligent in failing to arrange insurance cover that would have indemnified him, or negligent in failing to challenge Riskpool’s initial rejection of the insurance claim made by the council.

A trial date between Shadbolt and the council was set down for February 8, 2022, but Shadbolt sought an order that both the council and Riskpool proceedings be consolidated or heard together.

A High Court judgement on the matter, written by associate Judge Lester, says consolidation may create efficiencies for Shadbolt, as he would only have to run one hearing, but it created cost risks for the defendants for which there was every reason to believe they would not be compensated for by an award of costs.

Judge Lester was not persuaded the degree of overlap of the two cases was as substantial as submitted on Shadbolt’s behalf, and he declined Shadbolt’s application for consolidation. He ruled that the first part of the Shadbolt v Invercargill City Council case be heard on the allocated hearing date of February 8, 2022.

When traversing an application from Riskpool to seek security for costs in its proceeding, and a stay if security is not paid, the judgement says Shadbolt intends to apply for legal aid.

Given this, Riskpool’s application for security for costs was adjourned to allow the legal aid application to be made.

The Shadbolt and Riskpool lawyers are to liaise regarding the progress of Shadbolt’s legal aid application.