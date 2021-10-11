Southland events fund exhausted, but more for Fiordland available

Matariki Festival held at Queens Park in Invercargill was paid for a Government established fund help to stimulate domestic tourism.

A Government-established fund to help Southland with its tourism has been exhausted, however there are still two more rounds left for Fiordland.

The fund was to help to stimulate domestic tourism by supporting existing events or helping grow new ones throughout New Zealand, as a part of the Covid-19 Tourism Recovery package.

More than $550,000 has been distributed to Southland and Fiordland since April from the Government’s Regional Event funds, administered by Great South.

Great South conference and events manager Karen Witham said only two events had to be re-scheduled due to recent lockdown restrictions put place.

For Southland, the SCHICK 3X3 Cup and for Fiordland, the New Zealand Natural Photography Summit, she said.

A total of $180,000 was distributed for 16 Southland events, and $359,500 for 16 Fiordland events.

While the Southland fund has been fully exhausted, Fiordland still have two more rounds leftover of $200,500.

Great South tourism and events general manager Bobbi Brown said she felt pleased to see new applicants, as well as some fresh thinking coming in about how to attract visitors to the region.

“The funding is all about attracting visitors from outside of the region, by encouraging them to attend our unique events.

“There are also some bigger sporting events and conferences being held in the region that will bring a lot of visitors to Southland, and who will be encouraged to take the time to experience the region.”

Brown felt events such as these would provide a much-needed boost to the community.