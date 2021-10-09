PM Jacinda Ardern visits Ruatoria in the East Cape as Government pushes to improve rural vaccination rates

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern took her North Island vaccination tour to Ruatoria on Saturday.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern had her gumboots on on Saturday as she headed into rural communities to push the Government’s vaccination drive.

Ardern​ attended the Ngāti Porou East Coast vs. Eastern Bay of Plenty women’s game in Ruatoria on Saturday morning and spoke to a pop-up vaccination centre health staff on the outskirts of Ruatoria​, where she was scheduled to spend most of the afternoon.

She also stayed on to cheer on the Ngāti Porou East Coast v South Canterbury men’s game, and was joined by fellow MPs Meka Whaitiri​ and Kiri Allan​.

The Ruatoria visit is part of the Government’s push to encourage New Zealander’s to get the Covid-19 vaccine, with the PM visiting areas with particularly low vaccination rates.

She has so far visited Murupara, Hastings and Flaxmere during the past three days.

The prime minister was also joined by her fiance Clarke Gayford​ as they circled the sports field chatting to supporters.

Whaitiri stood on the sidelines clapping in support, as Allan spoke to community members who just had their first vaccinations.

Georgia-May Gilbertson/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern with MP Meka Whaitiri on the sideline.

CEO of Ngāti Porou East Coast rugby Cushla Tangaere​ said she was thrilled that rugby was still able to take place on the coast.

“While we’ve tried not to disrespect individual’s choices around the vaccinations, I’m a supporter of it. A lot of areas are impacted, we’re fortunate even to have crowds, I know there’s some places with zero spectators.

“It’s the privileges we enjoy, and I can see a day coming where privileges will be taken away if you’re not vaccinated”.

John Cowpland/Stuff Jacinda Ardern during her visit to Hastings and Flaxmere on Friday morning.

Tangaere said she was “surprised by the low rates” as Ngāti Porou Hauora had been in the community and up the East Coast offering vaccinations.

“It’s just about getting out more information to families. I’m not sure how much more accessible we could make it, because they’ve been in every small community.

“We need higher rates of vaccinations in New Zealand and that includes the East Coast,” the Prime Minister said, speaking to media at half-time.

“We know over the past couple of days we’ve seen record levels of vaccinations for Māori and that’s really a big focus for us at the moment, and we are continuing to see those numbers grow. This campaign is about New Zealand, we want every corner to be reached, so every corner is safe”.

Ngāti Porou Hauora health representative Cara-Lee Pewhairangi-Lawton​ said many in the community were “still on the fence” when it came to the vaccine.

Georgia-May Gilbertson/Stuff Clarke Gayford, MP Kiri Allan, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and MP Meka Whaitiri cheer on the rugby game at Ruatoria on Saturday.

“We haven’t had many decline, I think the majority are still waiting, and we’ve increased the vaccination centres and days that we’re running – which is every day of the week in every community on the East Coast – and we’ve doing that since March this year”.

“We’ve had constant days this week, with an average of 99 to 200 people getting vaccinated. The numbers have picked up, and I think as the Delta variant is moving, our whānau are starting to take heed and move to a vaccination centre”.

Pewhairangi-Lawton believed the hesitancy was down to “misinformation”.

Georgia-May Gilbertson/Stuff The Ngāti Porou East Coast took the field against the Eastern Bay of Plenty team.

“There’s a lot of good information out there, and the Hauora is pushing that out on the radio, on social media. The age group we’re pushing is the 19 to 34-year-olds. So we have to step up our game to see what suits them better, and we have to meet them halfway”.

Pewhairangi-Lawton being present at events like the rugby game was a good start to encourage younger people getting vaccinated.

“There’s young women on the field, they’re hopefully attracting the young men. It’s about taking it to the people, and we’re going to be mobile, and we’re going to the hotspots,” she said.