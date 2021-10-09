Four Lotto players take home $250,000, powerball rolls over to $30m

A Lotto player from Auckland has won $500,000 with Strike Four.

Four Lotto players have won First Division in Saturday’s draw, each taking home $250,000, while one strike player scored $500,000.

The winning tickets were sold at Westown Lotto in New Plymouth and on MyLotto to players from Auckland, Whanganui and Otago.

Powerball was not struck, and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $30 million.

The winning Strike ticket was sold on MyLotto to a player from Auckland.

READ MORE:

* No winner as Lotto top prize rolls over to $18 million

* Hawke's Bay Lotto player wins $1 million

* Three Lotto players claim share in $1m top prize



Eighteen players have also each won $25,390 with Second Division.

Winning tickets were sold at Mobil Mount Albert, Fresh Choice Leamington, New World Waihi, Moturoa Four Square and Fitzroy Lotto in New Plymouth, New World Waipukurau, Pak N Save Petone, Gorgeous Goose Cakes & Lotto in Wellington, New World Ferry Road in Christchurch and Ascot Four Square in Invercargill and online at MyLotto.

Three players also won Powerball Second Division, taking their total winnings to $36,230. The winning Powerball Second Division tickets were sold at Westend Dairy & Post Shop in Rotorua, and on MyLotto to players from Auckland and Taranaki.

Although Auckland, Northland and parts of the Waikato are currently at Alert Level 3, Lotto counters at essential services can open at alert level 3 if they choose to.

The live Lotto draws are unable to take place while Auckland remains in alert level 3. During this time, computer-generated draws are being used for Lotto, Powerball, and Strike.