Covid-19: Case numbers rise to 60, experts say 'expected' but 'concerning'

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern visited Ruatoria on Saturday as part of a regional tour to promote the Government's Covid-19 vaccination programme.

The consensus among experts in light of Sunday’s Covid-19 case numbers is the view that, while the steady increase in Covid-19 case numbers was expected, it is by no means less troubling.

Earlier on Sunday, 60 new Covid-19 community cases in New Zealand’s Delta outbreak were announced, 56 of which are in Auckland, three are in Waikato and one is in the Bay of Plenty.

The update saw a large jump from the 34 cases reported the day prior, and 44 reported on Thursday.

The current community outbreak has a total of 1587 cases.

Microbiologist Dr Siouxsie Wiles said the rise in Covid-19 cases had been expected, but it was “still distressing to see them climb.”

“Every one of those cases, especially the ones that aren't linked, will lead to more cases,” she said.

“The more cases we have, the more chances we have of people being hospitalised and becoming seriously ill, and potentially dying”.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Dr Siouxsie Wiles said the cases were expected, but no less concerning. (file photo)

Wiles said it is difficult to predict what the coming days will bear witness to, but she does expect case numbers to rise further.

“We haven't yet started to see the impact of the loosening of restrictions from earlier this week, so we don't know what impact that's going to have.”

On Monday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced a new three-step plan to move down alert levels, effective from Tuesday evening.

The new restrictions allow two households to meet outside, given it is outdoors and there is no mingling with other groups – situations which Wiles acknowledges as “relatively low risk, but not zero risk”.

“If people use [those new restrictions] as a way to push what they think is allowable, then we may see more transmissions from that,” she said.

Dr Diane Sika-Paotonu, an immunologist at the University of Otago, said the recent cases in Northland and the Bay of Plenty were "concerning", but not surprising.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff The new case in Northland has been described as concerning, but not surprising. (file photo)

She urgently called for the Government to ensure vaccinations among vulnerable groups rise, like they had within the Pasifika community once it was able to play a greater role in the roll-out.

“There has been an incredible recent push with Covid-19 vaccinations, particularly for Pasifika. Tailored and targeted [vaccination] events worked well,” she said.

Professor Michael Plank, a Covid modeller at Te Pūnaha Matatini and University of Canterbury, said cases had been steadily increasing, but hospitals could be overwhelmed if they were to rise more steeply.

“At the moment it’s part of an upward trend we are seeing that at the moment is fairly steady, but it is something we need to keep an eye on.”

“We still need to focus on getting our vaccine coverage up because we still have far too many people who aren’t fully protected, and so at the moment a large increase in cases would translate to a lot of people needing to go to hospital,” he said.