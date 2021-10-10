'I was just existing': Woman recalls terror of abuse before she ended up homeless

Seven doors open to a brighter future for our city's homeless.That's the theme behind a temporary exhibition, 7 Doors to Ending Homelessness, held on Sunday in Cathedral Square on World Homeless Day.

In the centre of Christchurch’s Cathedral Square, shielding her eyes from the sun, a homeless woman talks about the darkest days of her life.

Rebecca, 49, has anxiety and pauses to collect herself as she demonstrates the size of a hole in the door of the room she was confined to by an abusive partner.

She fled a month ago, opening the door to a new life, but the memories of violence still plague her mind.

“He was a beautiful man until he got on the P,” she said. “Gangs, violence... They yelled at me through the hole the most disgusting things. They beat me. I spent most of my days curled up in the corner of the room. It was disgusting that place, you wouldn't even let a dog live there.”

She says she was “just existing”.

Rebecca was one of the people attending an event held in Cathedral Square by Housing First Ōtautahi to mark World Homeless Day on Sunday.

Swinging her foot, she says that life wasn't always tough.

A smile crosses her face as she talks about the home she once owned with her husband of 20 years and the two children she raised.

The spiral down was gradual. Her marriage ended. The children grew up and left home. She started drinking more than she used to and then she “fell in love with the wrong one”.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Housing First Ōtautahi held an event in Cathedral Square on Sunday to mark World Homeless Day. It supports people who have been long-term homeless to access housing quickly.

Around her as she recalls her steps to the streets, members of the homeless whānau are smiling and drinking smoothies created by pedal power – a bicycle hooked up to a blender.

When Labour MP Duncan Webb's enthusiastic efforts see the chain slip from the bike, Rebecca temporarily forgets her problems and calls out encouragement with a grin.

Behind her, men wait patiently for a free haircut from barber Jacob Murdoch who has volunteered his time to help people who are experiencing homelessness.

One by one over five hours, men are transformed.

Murdoch said he shied away from publicity and wanted the focus to be on the homeless.

It's a sentiment echoed by the six organisations who collaborated under the Housing First banner to hold the gathering.

Homelessness is a complex issue, often with layers of addiction, mental health difficulties and intergenerational trauma.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff The main aim of the event held by Housing First Otautahi on Sunday was to highlight the ways in which people can reduce stigma associated with homelessness, says Housing First manager Nicola Fleming.

The multi-agency approach by the Christchurch City Mission, Emerge Aotearoa, Comcare Trust, Ōtautahi Community Housing Trust, Te Whare Roimata and the Christchurch Methodist Mission has the goal of ongoing and sustained wraparound services to help people stay in their homes.

Each agency contributed to a temporary art installation – 7 Doors to Ending Homelessness.

Each door contained a message, a story or a way people could help those who are experiencing homelessness. The main theme was to show compassion.

Housing First team leader, Nicola Fleming, said the event hoped to “help end the stigma of homelessness”.

The day aimed to grow awareness that homelessness could happen to anyone, to educate people on homelessness issues in their own city, and to celebrate the services that provide support.

Rebecca points to the people from the agencies who are offering people water and shade from the heat and nods her head.

“I was rescued from that room and went into women's refuge. I’ve had help from the Christchurch City Mission too,” she says.

“I came to the Square today to show my support for these women who are helping me. I'm sleeping again, and now I have had a few decent meals I'm started to get my energy back.

“It's all because of them.... I'm still around because of them.”