Man dies after being found unresponsive on Mt Hutt skifield

A man has died after being found unresponsive on a popular Canterbury skifield.

The 41-year-old man was found unresponsive on the Mt Hutt Ski Area near Methven about 2.30pm on Sunday, a police spokeswoman said.

She said the exact circumstances were unknown and police were sent to the skifield to investigate.

Stuff understands fire crews and a rescue helicopter had also been sent to the skifield and those wanting to use the access road had been temporarily stopped from doing so while emergency services rushed to the scene.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman Jill Higgison said a crew from Methven attended, and left about 4pm.

A Mt Hutt spokesman told Stuff the man died following a medical event while skiing on an intermediate groomed trail.

“Mt Hutt Medical and patrol teams immediately implemented their emergency procedures in responding to the event.”

He said police were notifying next of kin and the death had been referred to the coroner.

“NZSki’s thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased.”

The spokesman said the skifield had extended its season through to Labour Weekend – the first time doing so since 2008 – to try and make the most of “great snow coverage” and to salvage the last of the season, which had been severely impacted by Covid-19.