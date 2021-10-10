Man found unresponsive on Mt Hutt ski field

A fire crew respond to a man who was found unresponsive on Mt Hutt Ski Field on Sunday afternoon.

Emergency services have been rushed in to rescue a man found unresponsive on a popular Canterbury ski field.

The man was found unresponsive on the Mt Hutt Ski Field near Methven about 2.30pm on Sunday, a police spokeswoman said.

She said the exact circumstances were unknown at this stage and police were on their way to investigate.

Stuff understands fire crews and a rescue helicopter had also been sent to the ski field and those wanting to use the access road had been stopped from doing so while emergency services rushed to the scene.

More to come.